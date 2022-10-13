Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused in deadly 2020 hit-and-run on Kauai pleads no contest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in 2020 on Kauai has pleaded no contest. The Garden Island Newspaper reports that 45-year-old Jared Denault is accused of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene. Prosecutors said he slammed head-on into a Porshe on Kaumualii Highway. Officials said 60-year-old...
KITV.com
Residents asked to remain vigilant after new Little Fire Ant colony found on Kauai
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After detecting a new colony of Little Fire Ants (LFA) on Kauai, officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are asking residents to be vigilant and proactive, in an effort to contain the invasive insects. The most recent LFA colony was found...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State scrambles to contain little fire ant infestation on Kauai covering at least 13 acres
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Invasive species experts on Kauai are working to get a handle on an emerging threat as an infestation of little fire ants has been found at the Wailua River State Park. The ants are tiny, measuring about one-sixteenth of an inch, but they pack a serious punch...
BEAT OF HAWAII
More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing
In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
Oahu, Kauai under flood advisories as storms arrive
The heaviest storms are near Wailua and Kapaa. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.
Our Visit To The Worst Club Med On Earth
As we planned our trip to Kauai, we decided to split our time between the southern and northern sides of the island. While on the south side, we stayed at the Grand Hyatt Kauai and enjoyed the resort life, spending time at the massive pool complex and on-site restaurants. For...
Curbed
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg
In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. They say it’s a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided. Tanya Ruiz Hall, 50, was a private nurse. She moved from California to Kauai a decade...
