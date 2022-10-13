ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Man accused in deadly 2020 hit-and-run on Kauai pleads no contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in 2020 on Kauai has pleaded no contest. The Garden Island Newspaper reports that 45-year-old Jared Denault is accused of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene. Prosecutors said he slammed head-on into a Porshe on Kaumualii Highway. Officials said 60-year-old...
More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing

In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
Our Visit To The Worst Club Med On Earth

As we planned our trip to Kauai, we decided to split our time between the southern and northern sides of the island. While on the south side, we stayed at the Grand Hyatt Kauai and enjoyed the resort life, spending time at the massive pool complex and on-site restaurants. For...
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
