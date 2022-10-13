ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Marcus Hayes: Phillies should be glad to get a split despite Zack Wheeler’s loss in Game 2 of the NLDS

By MARCUS HAYES
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Saturday night to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with a five-run seventh to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park. “It’s about to be a party out here tonight,” said starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, who grew up a Padres fan in the San Diego suburbs. “I mean, since I was a little kid we’ve been getting beat up by the Dodgers. But when it comes down to it and the games matter, this team stepped up, from top to bottom.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
WHIO Dayton

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close

The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘It Feels Like Failure’: The Braves’ Promising Season Is Over

PHILADELPHIA — In the gloom of the Braves’ clubhouse after Game 4 of the NLDS, someone flipped a switch. For a moment, the room grew sadly, appropriately dim. And then it flipped back: Maybe it had been a mistake, or maybe it seemed pointless only after it was done, but either way, the lights turned back on almost immediately. It was obvious there was no use for mood lighting here. With this mood? Better to look at the situation head-on. There is no early playoff exit that would have felt right for these Braves. That’s a product of the fact that they were reigning champions, that this regular season was even better for them than the last one, that so much of their year had been focused on the future—long-term extensions, big commitments, discussion of a winning foundation that was meant to last for half a decade. It was only natural that this season would end in disappointment if it finished with anything other than a parade.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Padres beat Dodgers in Game 3, now one win away from NLCS

SAN DIEGO — Petco Park was as full as it could be. Most were wearing brown and gold and spent much of the night waving the gold flags they received on their way through the gates. The 45,137 in attendance comprised the largest Petco Park crowd in seven years...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action

Oct. 14: Luisangel Acuña continues to impress at Arizona Fall League, even though he didn't play in Surprise's 9-2 loss to Mesa on Friday, dropping the Saguaros to 7-3 on the season. On Thursday, when Surprise faced Scottsdale in a 14-8 loss, Acuña drove in a run on his...
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Matt Olson

Comments / 0

Community Policy