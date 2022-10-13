Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
theadvocate.com
Food insecurity in southwest Louisiana persists, despite progressing disaster recovery
LAKE CHARLES — Gus Rodrigue, director of the food pantry at Glad Tidings Church, opens the lid of a freezer in the storage area of the small one-story building. Normally filled with meat donated by grocery stores, the chest is bare. A nearby meat locker also sits empty. “A...
10 Fast Facts You May Have Forgot About from Louisiana Studies
I took Louisiana Studies in 8th grade like most folks around my age did. In Junior High School... NOT Middle School! Now I don't want to just give my age away, but I graduated high school in 1992 if that helps you any. Ah yes, Louisiana Studies, an 8th grader's...
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five. St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers. Updated: 10 hours...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
NEW ORLEANS — There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. It was announced this week that Louisiana Citizens' last-resort insurance will increase by 63%. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion sat down with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
KPLC TV
Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Justin and Heather Brister, from Vernon Parish, and their two children, Maisyn and Kanon, left Louisiana in early September with another family from Iberia Parish, Joshua, Brittney and Nathaniel Fortenberry. Their families told 7News they had not had any contact with them after they left on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln. The ticket was claimed on Friday, October […]
Comments / 3