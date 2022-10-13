ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vail Daily

Behind the scenes of President Biden’s visit to Eagle County

It’s not every day that the president pays a visit to Eagle County. While Joe Biden’s whirlwind trip from the airport in Gypsum up to Camp Hale via motorcade and then back onto Air Force One before flying off to California brought the Secret Service, White House staff and numerous people to town from Washington D.C., it was also made possible thanks to the coordination of many local individuals, businesses, agencies and organizations.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
eenews.net

Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
COLORADO STATE
eenews.net

Biden names WWII camp in Colo. as his first national monument

President Joe Biden created his first new national monument on Wednesday, granting federal protection to a historic site in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that once served as a World War II Army camp, as well as the surrounding peaks in the Tenmile Range. The White House said the Forest Service...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden uses Antiquities Act to establish new national monument in Colorado

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday that establishes Colorado’s Camp Hale as a national monument. The Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument marks Biden’s first use of the U.S. Antiquities Act to establish a new national monument. Camp Hale was a training facility for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and the division’s veterans played an influential role in establishing the state’s ski industry.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

President Joe Biden's Colorado visit mixes policy and politics

Less than four weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden flew to Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a National Monument, giving Sen. Michael Bennet's campaign a boost. Bennet, along with Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Joe Neguse, pushed for the designation. CBS News Colorado Republican analyst Dick Wadhams...
COLORADO STATE
