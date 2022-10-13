Read full article on original website
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
A top Senate Republican is urging the Biden administration to maintain the U.S. security alliance with Saudi Arabia.
Democrats, meanwhile, are devising plans to limit that partnership. What happened: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is urging the Biden administration to continue partnering with Saudi Arabia on security matters in the Middle East, as Democrats push to dramatically scale back the U.S.-Saudi relationship amid an OPEC+ oil production cut. The...
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
A recent ad focusing on school safety and gun control from Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's re-election campaign features an edited, unappealing photo of Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District. The ad, which was amplified on social media from Gonzalez's campaign, targeted...
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
Biden says late son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' during monument ceremony
President Joe Biden invoked the memory of his late son Beau Biden Wednesday while declaring the Camp Hale Continental Divide a national monument but said the former Delaware attorney general and military reservist "lost his life in Iraq."
AOC hits back at Lauren Boebert for calling her too scared to hold town halls: ‘You seem to have us confused’
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Rep Lauren Boebert to task for accusing her of avoiding town halls and selling her constituents out “at every turn”. On Wednesday, video footage from a town hall held by the New York congresswoman went viral after it showcased two protesters skewering the Democrat for her support of Ukraine.“Congresswoman, none of this matters unless there’s a nuclear war which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine,” shouted one of the protesters of Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Kyiv, before mentioning their support for former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.The video was quickly picked up by right-wing...
Behind the scenes of President Biden’s visit to Eagle County
It’s not every day that the president pays a visit to Eagle County. While Joe Biden’s whirlwind trip from the airport in Gypsum up to Camp Hale via motorcade and then back onto Air Force One before flying off to California brought the Secret Service, White House staff and numerous people to town from Washington D.C., it was also made possible thanks to the coordination of many local individuals, businesses, agencies and organizations.
Trump 'loves the idea of testifying' before Jan. 6 committee: source close to the former president
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump "loves the idea of testifying" before the House select committee investigating January 6th, a source close to Trump told Fox News Digital just after the panel unanimously voted to subpoena him. The source said that if Trump complied with the subpoena and testified, he would...
Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument
This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
Biden names WWII camp in Colo. as his first national monument
President Joe Biden created his first new national monument on Wednesday, granting federal protection to a historic site in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that once served as a World War II Army camp, as well as the surrounding peaks in the Tenmile Range. The White House said the Forest Service...
Tulsi Gabbard scorches 'woke' Dems, takes aim at Kamala Harris: 'Perfect example of everything wrong' with DC
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke out against the 'woke Democratic Party on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Wednesday and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris.
President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek
President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
Biden uses Antiquities Act to establish new national monument in Colorado
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday that establishes Colorado’s Camp Hale as a national monument. The Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument marks Biden’s first use of the U.S. Antiquities Act to establish a new national monument. Camp Hale was a training facility for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and the division’s veterans played an influential role in establishing the state’s ski industry.
Booker Comments On Biden Pardons: 'Now It's Time For Congress And States' To Take The Next Step
President Joe Biden announced he will pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday, sending cannabis stocks soaring. The historic move signals the possibility of broader marijuana reform, something cannabis activists have been seeking for a long time and the majority of U.S. voters support.
President Joe Biden's Colorado visit mixes policy and politics
Less than four weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden flew to Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a National Monument, giving Sen. Michael Bennet's campaign a boost. Bennet, along with Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Joe Neguse, pushed for the designation. CBS News Colorado Republican analyst Dick Wadhams...
How much to build a pipeline to fill the Great Salt Lake?
The idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake has raised eyebrows and made some snicker.
Rep. Burgess Owens pulls out of debate over ‘racist’ political cartoon in Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens pulled out of a scheduled debate Wednesday because the moderator is the executive editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, which he says ran a “racist” cartoon about him last year. “I will not, in good conscience, have anything to do with the racist Salt...
