ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction plans for city’s oldest high school

By Michelle Wolf
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lcwS_0iWohWxs00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.

Maury High School was built in 1910 and is in need of a major renovation or complete rebuild. The project is estimated to cost between $138 and $150 million.

Water damage, deterioration and rust put Norfolk Public Schools’ oldest high school top of the list for a major upgrade. The question now is whether to renovate or rebuild.

Four options were presented by architectural firm HBA during a public meeting.

The first option focuses on renovating Maury for $140 million and brings the least change to the current building by creating new additions. Students and staff would use 35 portable classrooms during construction for approximately three years. Athletic fields would be inaccessible during construction.

The second renovation option adds to the existing facility without needing portable classrooms and athletic fields would be accessible during construction. The option comes with a price tag of $162 million.

Option three is a complete rebuild of the school for $158 million. The new school would be four stories and have a similar profile to the original building. Students and staff would stay in the old building until the new one is finished. The option comes with a brand-new track. The track would not be regulation size.

The last option at $164 million creates a brand new six-story school with the smallest footprint. Students and staff would stay in the old building until construction is complete. This option creates more parking for students and staff.

After the presentation, those who came out were split into groups to voice their thoughts.

“I don’t agree with having the portables. How they did Norview would be the best bet. Build it on site on the other side and continue to go to school,” said one Norfolk resident.

A current Maury High School student was also in attendance and favored a new school.

“The current floor plan of the building is just not working. It takes a minute to get downstairs from every stairwell. We don’t have a track. There’s been black mold in the gym multiple times,” the student explained.

Another Norfolk resident questioned the safety of a six-story school.

All four options are projected to be midway through construction by 2025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Fire-Rescue hiring firefighters, holding open house

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The open house will be at the Norfolk Fire-Rescue training center, 712 Granby Street. Interested parties will be able to get advice about their hiring processes, receive assistance with submitting applications, and try out […]
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#City Planning#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Maury High School#Norfolk Public Schools#Hba
WAVY News 10

Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher.   The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy