Kentucky State

Opinion: Women's right to choose is on the ballot in Kentucky

By Matt Lehman
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, a Kentucky law went into effect, passed by extremists in Frankfort who think they know how best to run women’s and girls’ lives. The same people who rant and rave about government overreach didn’t bat an eye when it came to telling victims of rape and incest what they can do next.

These zealots now want to enshrine a full ban on abortion in the Kentucky constitution on Election Day, Nov. 8. The amendment, in its entirety, reads: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion." With that one sentence, should a majority approve, every victim of incest, of rape or of life-threatening ectopic pregnancies will be condemned to carry out a forced pregnancy in Kentucky.

These same zealots also put up radical, single-issue anti-abortion candidates for Kentucky’s appeals court and supreme court in the Northern Kentucky district − men with no judicial experience to challenge accomplished and experienced incumbent women.

Up and down the ballot this November, Kentucky voters will decide who gets to make the most difficult, often complex, and private of health care decisions. Who should decide if a 10-year-old girl, impregnated through incest, should carry her pregnancy to term? Who should decide if a woman seeking fertility treatment should end an ectopic pregnancy that has no hope of viability, but can take the woman’s life? The attorney general? The police? Some blowhards in Frankfort? No.

As a lifelong Catholic, I understand and believe in our moral obligation to respect life. My wife and I try to raise our three children to celebrate a culture of life, take care of one another, help people in need. But the moral and health care issues of contraception and reproduction are not nearly as cut and dry as the zealots pretend. Vast majorities of women, and most men, intuitively understand this. The Catholic Church has a very long tradition of the principle of "primacy of conscience." Our faith empowers individuals with a properly formed conscience to make informed decisions about morally conflicting issues. The government stripping away a woman’s agency over her own body is a tragic misstep toward tyranny; it is not supportive of a culture of life.

As much as my faith may inform my personal beliefs on reproductive issues, I am not running to be a religious leader. I am running for Congress to represent 763,000 residents in Kentucky’s fourth district. I am looking to replace Thomas Massie, a man who celebrates the birth of Jesus by brandishing weapons of war, who will not meet with Jewish organizations or health care workers, and who riles up violent internet extremists at the slightest hint of any government regulation − except when it comes to women’s health.

Rep. Massie thinks he knows better than each and every woman in Kentucky. Based on his own narrow religious views, he supports using a police state to punish women and forcing prosecutors to threaten physicians and pharmacists with felony charges.

If elected, I will work in Congress to establish clear and consistent rights for women to have control over their own bodies and make their own private health care decisions in the United States. I will back policies supportive of working families, including education, affordable health care (including mental health) and good jobs. Evidence from history has shown us that these types of investments can reduce abortion; criminalizing reproductive choices does not.

My wife and I will vote "no" on the terrible proposed constitutional amendment on Nov. 8. We will be voting to reelect Susanne Cetrulo and Michelle Keller to the appeals court and supreme court, respectively, over inexperienced activists. This may be the most consequential election in decades for Kentuckians, as we decide whether to trust women with their own health choices, or we ask big government to do it for them.

Matt Lehman is the Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District. He lives in Newport with his wife, Adriana, and three children.

Gdub
1d ago

This article clearly shows that Mr. Lehman will not uphold an oath to the Constitution which establishes that "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

2d ago

You are no Catholic. Misleading people on this issue and claiming your “faith” leads you, which is directly opposite of Church teaching, is a sin. Especially, using a rare act, like the abuse of a child who got pregnant as your example when we know that more than 98% of all abortions are purely elective. This backlash to abortion is its proponents own fault as their advocacy went from “safe and rare” to the extreme abortion up to birth and sometimes beyond. You should be ashamed. Send Massie back to Congress.

Michael Judge
1d ago

Thus article is biased. The lie of a woman's right to choose murder is a false premise, resulting in the rage of murderous thugs to vilify decent people who defend babies. “Whoso sheddeth man's blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.”-Genesis 9:6

