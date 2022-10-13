Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome

I’m on a four-game winning streak with weekly Bengals predictions. Can I keep it rolling? Here is this week’s Bengals prediction:

NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3), 1 p.m., CBS

The Bengals’ offense has given no reason to trust it. Why should anyone expect things will suddenly be fixed during a visit to the madhouse Caesars Superdome?

There’s no sugarcoating it. The defending AFC champs are underachieving because of their offense.

However, all of Cincinnati's losses have come on time-expiring field goals. It’s a testament to the defense keeping the Bengals in every game. The Bengals have given up only total two touchdowns in the last three games.

Sunday’s game has a flip-the-script feel to it. The Bengals are due to eke out a victory. If that happens, it'll probably be because Cincinnati's defense made a difference-making play.

Former Saints sack leader Trey Hendrickson will play against his former team for the first time since signing a $60 million deal with Cincinnati ahead of the 2021 season. Hendrickson, who leads Cincinnati with 2.5 sacks, is the star of an all-around solid defense . His return to New Orleans should give the Bengals’ defense extra motivation.

It seems like the opportune time for the Bengals’ defense to score its first touchdown of the season. Cincinnati ranks tied for eighth in the NFL with 8 takeaways. New Orleans leads the NFL with 13 giveaways. The Saints have allowed opposing defenses to score a TD in two of their three losses.

Takeaways could help the Bengals’ sputtering offense build confidence with good field position. New Orleans fumbled late in the first half last Sunday against Seattle , which took advantage of the short field and scored a touchdown to take a 19-17 lead at halftime. The Saints came back and won, 39-32.

Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton could get his third career start against his former team since leaving Cincinnati after the 2019 season. So what? It’s a made-for-TV storyline, but Dalton is a game manager who shouldn’t hurt the Bengals.

Cincinnati will have to stop quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill, named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns vs. Seattle. He also passed for a TD. The Bengals rank seventh in the NFL against the run.

The Bengals and Saints have evenly split 14 games all-time. But the Bengals are 4-2 all-time in the Big Easy and haven’t lost there since 1994. Let’s face it: The Saints are a middling team. Cincinnati can’t afford any more losses to mediocre teams with the most challenging portion of a tough schedule yet to come.

Prediction: Bengals win, 20-17

Last week : Cincinnati lost to Baltimore, 19-17. I predicted the Bengals would lose, 24-23.

My season record : 4-1

