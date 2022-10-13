ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, IA

New London's Liberty Henderson gets her moment in the spotlight on Senior Night

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
NEW LONDON -- Liberty Henderson is one of the unsung heroes on the New London High School volleyball team.

For four years, Henderson has showed up for every practice, poured her heart and soul into the team, went through every singe drill that the rest of the Tigers were put through, helped to make the starters better.

On match day, Henderson is on the bench for every match, cheering on her teammates.

Now a senior, Henderson got to sit the bench for varsity, helping the Tigers attain a No. 14 ranking in Class 1A.

On Tuesday, Henderson got her first opportunity to start for New London on Senior Night. She got to hear her name announced by public address announcer Joe White, got to hear the New London fans cheer for her, got to high five her fellow starters.

Henderson made the most of her start, helping New London to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 SEI Superconference South Division win over Danville at Charles Lorber Gymnasium.

The way first-year New London head coach Jackie Housman sees it, Henderson more than paid her dues over the last four years and earned a chance to start on Senior Night.

"It's worth putting in the time," Henderson said after making one dig while playing in the first and third sets. "It was very nerve wracking. I was not used to that at all."

"I felt like she deserved it," Housman said of Henderson, a 5-foot-4 defensive specialist. "She has been on our bench all season long. She's been to every practice. She's a complete team player. She deserved the start tonight."

For Henderson, every minute she spent practicing the last four years, every bead of sweat, every drop of blood was all worth it. She wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's a lot of fun because I feel like this year everyone is really uplifting and really good with each other," Henderson said. "Just getting out there and trying to make it to state. Playing our hearts out and trying to make it as far as we can."

Seniors shine in regular-season finale

New London started slow in each of the three sets against a Bears team which is learning how to win.

But the Tigers picked up momentum and pulled away in each set.

Senior Natalie Burden had a match-high 15 kills for the Tigers, while Camryn Lair finished with nine kills. Senior libero Emma Nye had 23 digs and three aces, while senior setter Elly Manning put up 33 assists and had 10 digs.

It was the kind of performance Housman was looking for from her senior leaders.

"We kind of always are a little bit of a slow starter. I feel like they have to gauge their opponent al little bit. Once they get them gauged, they do pretty well," Housman said. "I felt like they put on a really, really good show. They did their jobs all night long. It was pretty awesome to see all the people out here supporting them. The stands were full, so that was a cool experience for them to be able to have at the end of Senior Night."

For Danville head coach Shaelyn Thomann, it was the continuation of a disturbing trend for her team. The Bears seem to start fast, then can't get over the hump. Thomann said it all comes down to self-confidence.

"That's kind of the trend we've been on lately is the roller-coaster trend. We come out strong and get to point 10 or 11 and then make a few mistakes. That's what we're trying to work on, trying to get out of, especially with regionals coming up. We talked about being able to pick each other up and get out of that rut. We get down a few points and then it gets in our heads and then it just snowballs," Thomann said. "We definitely for the most part have a defeatist mentality. We're trying to tell the girls they have so much potential so they've got to get out of that. It's become a habit just because that's how it's been. That's something on the mental side of things that we're trying to help them push through that."

One step forward, two steps back for Bears

Danville has plenty of athletic talent on the floor. At times, the Bears look like world beaters. They put up a strong block against New London, something Thomann has been working on with her team.

"One of the things we're working on is reading the hitters because there are a lot of smart players, especially in our conference," Thomann said. "Like Natalie Burden. She is a great example. She knows where to put the ball. Just learning to read their hands and shoulders."

New London has tradition on its side. The Tigers know how to win. That is something Danville is trying to learn, although the learning process sometimes can be painful.

"They just love to play the game. It's fun to see the smiles on their faces. Every game could be their last game. I think they're going to come to that realization after Senior Night and play every game to their full potential," Housman said of her team.

"Their potential is insane. It really comes down to the mental part of the game, for sure," Thomann said of the Bears. "We're working on trusting each other and working as a team. That's something that hurt us tonight. We weren't playing as a team. We were playing as six individuals and not as one team. We're trying to get the puzzle to fit back together."

On the horizon

Danville (10-17) travels to play Mediapolis (13-18) in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mediapolis.

New London (23-9) hosts Hillcrest Academy (4-23) in a Class 1A regional first-round match at 7 p.m. Monday at Charles Lorber Gymnasium in New London.

By the numbers

NEW LONDON

Kills — Natalie Burden 15, Camryn Lair 9, Tysann Gipple 6, Sophie Malott 3, Elly Manning 2, Morgan Jones 1

Assists — Manning 33

Serving — Emma Nye 21-21 (3 aces), Lair 9-9 (1 ace), Jones 7-7, Manning 12-13 (1 ace), Burden 4-5, Malott 7-10 (2 aces)

Digs — Nye 23, Malott 11, Burden 11, Manning 10, Gipple 2, Lair 2, Jones 2, Liberty Henderson 1

DANVILLE

Kills — Kenna Furnald 6, Rylee Morris 2, Taegan Frazer 2, Graci Walker 1, Carlea Beckman 1, Alexis Dietsch 1

Assists — Jaeda Molle 8

Serving — Molle 13-13 (2 aces), Beckman 4-4 (1 ace), Furnald 8-9 (3 aces), Walker 4-5, Morris 3-5

Blocks — Furnald 1, Micah Svoboda 1, Dietsch 1, Frazer 1

Digs — Beckman 18, Furnald 11, Molle 10, Svoboda 5, Walker 4, Morris 2, Nola Oribiana 1

Records — Danville 10-17 overall (1-6 SEI Superconference South Division), New London 23-9 (5-2)

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

