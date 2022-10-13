Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to release 15m barrels from strategic reserve in effort to tamp down gas prices – live
Move is president’s attempt to mitigate concerns over the economy as midterms approach
Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results
Election experts say some 2022 candidates may not be deterred by the fact that challenges to the results of an election are rarely successful The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
These New England distilleries are among the best in America, according to USA Today readers
Looks like it’s time for a toast. Several distilleries across Vermont and New Hampshire are among the best in the U.S., according to USA Today readers. The publication recently announced the top distilleries in the nation as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. New Hampshire craft...
KHQ Right Now
Russia attacking power sources in Ukraine
As Russia continues to escalate its strikes on Ukraine, infrastructure is collapsing. Hospitals, apartments, power and water sources were hit with drones on Oct. 18.
Shipping containers on Arizona border hurt jaguar and ocelot migration, lawsuit alleges
A national wildlife nonprofit organization on Wednesday filed a notice of intent to sue Arizona for placing shipping containers along the U.S./Mexico border, which it says is obstructing jaguar and ocelot migration routes.
KHQ Right Now
US futures stumble after two days of earnings-inspired gains
Wall Street stumbled before the opening bell Wednesday following two days of big gains as impressive quarterly performances from major U.S. companies infused the markets with a dose of optimism. Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index slipped 0.4% after the market benchmark gained 1.1% on Tuesday on strong results...
KHQ Right Now
Vaccine mandate battles ramp up with federal contractors, Coast Guard
(The Center Square) – The battle over federal vaccine mandates is ramping up for federal contractors and members of the U.S. Coast Guard. In September 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to comply with federal COVID-19 guidance. In November 2021, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, which determines the scope of that guidance, announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, which included contractors.
KHQ Right Now
President Biden to award grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to manufacturing companies in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Today, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced its awarding $2.8 billion in grants to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states, including Washington. Two manufacturing and processing companies in Moses lake, Sila and Group14 Technologies, will each receive $100 million. Sila will be...
Comments / 0