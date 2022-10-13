ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Russia attacking power sources in Ukraine

As Russia continues to escalate its strikes on Ukraine, infrastructure is collapsing. Hospitals, apartments, power and water sources were hit with drones on Oct. 18.
US futures stumble after two days of earnings-inspired gains

Wall Street stumbled before the opening bell Wednesday following two days of big gains as impressive quarterly performances from major U.S. companies infused the markets with a dose of optimism. Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index slipped 0.4% after the market benchmark gained 1.1% on Tuesday on strong results...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vaccine mandate battles ramp up with federal contractors, Coast Guard

(The Center Square) – The battle over federal vaccine mandates is ramping up for federal contractors and members of the U.S. Coast Guard. In September 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to comply with federal COVID-19 guidance. In November 2021, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, which determines the scope of that guidance, announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, which included contractors.
President Biden to award grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to manufacturing companies in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Today, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced its awarding $2.8 billion in grants to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states, including Washington. Two manufacturing and processing companies in Moses lake, Sila and Group14 Technologies, will each receive $100 million. Sila will be...
MOSES LAKE, WA

