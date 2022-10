Depth scoring paces Bruins to a 2-0 start. The Boston Bruins appeared well on their way to starting 2-0 on the season during Saturday’s home opener against the lowly Coyotes. But a pair of sloppy turnovers eradicated their two-goal cushion and turned what looked like an easy two points into a dogfight against the lowly Coyotes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO