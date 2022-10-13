Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
Fight at youth football game leads to arrest warrants for 5 women
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — The Hogansville Police Department seeks 5 arrest warrants for women involved in a fight during a youth football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Oct. 3, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hogansville Elementary School. One...
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
Lanett officers investigating a shooting involving six people
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers in Lanett are investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital overnight. All six people are in stable condition today. And, according to Lanett’s interim Police Chief, investigators have identified multiple people of interest in connection to the shooting. “We have information...
Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
UPDATE: Grandmother and 19-month-old granddaughter dead in Hilton Avenue shooting
A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today's shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
Third suspect pleads not guilty to Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder. William Leonard is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man. Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other...
Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members. The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries. [DOWNLOAD:...
“Is that a reason to be upset at your girlfriend to go around and kill people?”; Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. make his first appearance in Recorder's Court on Thursday morning. He is facing several charges following a deadly fire on 14th Ave. that left one man dead in March.
Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department. According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a day of celebration for members of the Muscogee County community. Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County School District Stadium, Odis Spencer Stadium. “Well it’s such a fabulous facility. It’s one that’s going to be a...
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide of a grandmother and baby on Hilton Avenue in Columbus. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 from multiple gunshot wounds.
Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare Systems hosts Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell Co.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System and Russell County Veterans Council hosted Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell County and Phenix City today. The event was hosted at Mother Mary Mission on Seale Road in Phenix City. “Today, we have a multitude of VA services represented...
