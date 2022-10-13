Read full article on original website
WKRC
What you need to know ahead of BLINK kickoff Thursday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- BLINK is officially back in Cincinnati on Thursday, all of the fun will start with a parade that will pass Fountain Square. During BLINK weekend, more than 100 light installations will be on display in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The festival drew in more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019.
WKRC
Local man skydives for 70th birthday, continues to advocate for people with disabilities
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man with an intellectual, developmental disability checks a box off his bucket list for his 70th birthday. It is something he may not have been able to do without support and advocacy from others. “Superman! Up, up, and away! That's what I say!”...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy are all ready for families!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of animals -- like Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy -- ready to find their new homes and families. Caesar is a Maltese-mix and he is three years old. He's full of energy, but also loves to lay on laps. Heidi, a seven-month-old Terrier-mix,...
WKRC
Local artist to take part in Pancakes and Booze Art Show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend is all about celebrating art. So why not check out the largest pop-up art movements in North America? A local artist is part of the event, and his skills are turning heads. Artist and painter Duwonne Biggers talks about his art and participating in the Cincinnati Pancakes and Booze Art Show.
WKRC
Protesters demand extra time, $3,000 payments for Victoria Square tenants
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) – As the Oct. 31 move-out deadline approaches for Victoria Square residents, protesters unveiled new demands for the apartment complex’s owner. They gathered Friday afternoon on Geier Esplanade, near the offices of Sunset Property Solutions. “It’s a small building, and we know that they can...
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
WKRC
Miami University students create first all-student BLINK installation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hanke building on Main Street has a projection made by Miami University students. This makes it the first-ever all-student installation at BLINK. Their ability to get this project done while balancing everything else a student has on their plate makes it remarkable. Over a dozen Miami students in the emerging technology in business and design major have been burning the candle at both ends for months, and now, they have seen their hard work for the first time. Their cheers echoed through the streets when they watched it successfully for the first time through on Thursday.
WKRC
Chick-fil-A offering Tennessee, Cincinnati residents first chance to buy dressings retail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans who love Chick-fil-A will be among the first to purchase bottles of the restaurant's salad dressings at retail stores. The company issued a media release on Thursday announcing Chick-fil-A customers will be able to purchase 12 ouce bottles of their salad dressings starting this month. Walmart, Kroger, and...
WKRC
LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
WKRC
Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
WKRC
NASA chooses NKU as site for new experiment
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - A new, out-of-this-world project is coming to the Tri-State. Northern Kentucky University announced Thursday that NASA has chosen it to be one of five universities taking part in its new Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder on the International Space Station (TIGERISS) experiment. TIGERISS is part of the NASA Astrophysics Pioneers program and aims to learn more about what kind of elements are produced by certain stellar processes, like supernovas, by measuring the amount of the heaviest elements in cosmic rays.
WKRC
'It should be criminal': NKY woman hit with $565 rent increase
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) – Tenants at a Northern Kentucky apartment complex will have to fork over hundreds of dollars more per month to stay in their apartments. One woman says she received an email from The Farm Apartments at Taylor Mill. The email said that her rent, $1,050...
WKRC
Newport High School to get new stadium but that's all for now
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The Newport Board of Education approved plans to replace the 83-year-old football stadium at Newport High School. An inspection of the stadium earlier this year found it makes more sense to tear it down than repair it. The district will finance the project with $1 million...
WKRC
Boone County comes to the rescue after thefts at Devou disc golf course
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A brand new disc golf course that was shut down after thieves stole a majority of baskets reopened at Devou Park. Covington officials said 12-hole baskets were stolen overnight into Wednesday morning. A 13th basket was destroyed. The disc golf course just opened on Oct. 8....
WKRC
Man found shot in Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
WKRC
Spotted lanternflies have landed: Invasive species found in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - A population of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Cincinnati, state officials confirmed. The Ohio Department of Agriculture posted about the discovery around the Mill Creek area with multiple photos on social media. The spotted lanternfly— a large, colorful planthopper native to southeast Asia —...
WKRC
One dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale Friday. It happened on Prospect Place near Knott Street, not far from South Avondale Elementary School. Police say the victim lived and was taken to the hospital. Investigators have not said if they have any suspects.
