CBS Sports

Notre Dame vs. Stanford updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Stanford Cardinal haven't won a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since Nov. 25 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Stanford will head out on the road to face off against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish should still be feeling good after a victory, while Stanford will be looking to get back in the win column.
CBS Sports

How to watch Fresno State vs. San Jose State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: San Jose State 4-1; Fresno State 1-4 After three games on the road, the Fresno State Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. Fresno State and SJSU are even-steven over their past six head-to-heads (3-3).
