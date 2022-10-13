Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
NBC 29 News
Venable Elementary School students get a taste of democracy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Venable Elementary School are weighing in on a new playground for the Charlottesville school. Fourth-grade students got a taste of democracy Tuesday, October 18, as they voted on designs for the new playground. “There were three options that were given to our schools by...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council announces two filled positions, closes tax loopholes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council announced two roles had been filled during its meeting on October 17. Charlottesville Fire Department’s Captain Jeremy Evans will serve as the city’s first Emergency Management Coordinator. Deputy Chief Michael Thomas will replace Hezedean Smith as the interim Charlottesville Fire Chief, effective October 21st.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices continue to rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
NBC 29 News
Study: Pregnant women with disabilities 2x as likely to experience partner violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study by the University of Virginia says pregnant women with disabilities are more likely to experience violence in relationships. “We also know that health care providers are less likely to discuss sexual and reproductive health care with this population, often viewing them as asexual. So, these women aren’t receiving critical information on contraception and other important aspects of sexual and reproductive health care,” Jeanne Alhusen said.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
NBC 29 News
UVA LawTech Center director writes book on online privacy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new book by Danielle Citron centers on the fight for privacy and the access people have to our personal information. The fight for privacy isn’t just about keeping social media accounts on private, but also web searches and how easy it can be for companies to get those details.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle football defeats Orange County 55-14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team outscored Orange County 34-0 in the second half on Tuesday night to defeat the Hornets 55-14. It was a rescheduled game that previously had been cancelled due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian earlier this month. The Patriots improve to 6-1...
NBC 29 News
New UVA Health research could lead to better Alzheimer’s treatments
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health are excited about a new finding that could lead to a better understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and MS are believed to be caused by the brain’s inability to remove the buildup of toxins.
NBC 29 News
UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are trying to bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Doctors say there is evidence pointing to safer ways for babies to sleep to reduce SIDS. Doctor Rachel Moon is a pediatrics professor at UVA and chair of the American Academy...
NBC 29 News
JMRL holding annual book sale
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Hundreds of thousands of books were donated for the event, and sales are expected to bring in nearly $100,000 for JMRL. “Other communities don’t, aren’t...
NBC 29 News
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
NBC 29 News
Clearing and cooler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers will be moving out as a cold front advances across the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with breezy conditions today. Temperatures will be seasonal , however, conditions will begin to cool by Tuesday. For much of the week, temperatures will be below normal until we get into the weekend. Expect sunshine and 70s Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington sits down with UVA sports psychologist
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Three-time majors champion, Ryder Cup Captain, and current PGA Sr. Tour Champion Padraig Harrington visited the club at Glenmore. He sat down for a Q&A session with Bob Rotella, a sports psychologist who worked at the University of Virginia for 21 years. At the event, Harrington...
NBC 29 News
Louisa’s Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County’s Savion Hiter is this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week. The 14-year-old freshman had another huge game for the Lions. Hiter accounted for almost 200 total yards Friday against Western Albemarle. He rushed for 120 yards on just nine carriers, with four touchdowns, leading the Lions to a 56-0 win.
