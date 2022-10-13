Read full article on original website
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
FOX Reno
Jay Kenny seeking upset against Naomi Duerr as she goes for third term on Reno council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the race for Reno's Ward 2 this midterm election cycle, two-term councilwoman Naomi Duerr seeks to defend her seat, facing a well-funded challenger in small business owner Jay Kenny. Duerr comfortably advanced through the June primary, receiving 54% of the...
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
2news.com
Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte
A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
2news.com
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out
Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day Shredding Event in Reno
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
KOLO TV Reno
Oct. 14 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The season is winding down which has the playmakers on full display across Northern Nevada. Week nine on the Sports Caravan was the craziest edition yet. For the first time this season, we had all four classifications represented on the show. We’ll see you next Friday...
thefallonpost.org
City Awards Bid for “A” Street Reconstruction
On October 7, 2022, the Fallon City Council held a special meeting to award A & K Earth Movers the bid for the A Street reconstruction project between Venturacci Lane and North Maine Street. “We have several street projects this year,” said Bob Erickson, City of Fallon Chief of Staff....
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
Fox5 KVVU
New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Tahoe City (Tahoe City, NV)
According to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Tahoe City on Friday. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor at around 2:49 a.m. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire, the unidentified victim suffered major injuries...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
KOLO TV Reno
State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
KOLO TV Reno
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
