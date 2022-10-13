Read full article on original website
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
Harper's 4th HR of postseason gets Phillies going
SAN DIEGO -- The last time Bryce Harper had played a game at Petco Park, the two-time National League MVP thought his season was over. On June 25, he was hit by a 97.2 mph Blake Snell fastball, which fractured Harper's left thumb. Though Harper missed two months, his season...
As Wheeler rolls, Phils rocket past Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler is seizing the moment again. The moments keep getting bigger and bigger, too. The biggest so far came Tuesday in a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park. Wheeler allowed only one hit in seven scoreless innings to become the first Phillies pitcher to pitch seven-plus innings with one or fewer hits since Roy Halladay’s no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NL Division Series against the Reds.
Padres stymied by Phillies pitching, drop NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Back to reality. The Padres eliminated the Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, sending San Diego into something of a city-wide party. That was, after all, the hurdle they'd been waiting to clear for the last decade. • NLCS Game 2, presented by loanDepot: Today, 4:30...
Experts pick NLCS winner, MVP
The Phillies and Padres kick off the National League Championship Series Tuesday night in San Diego. Both teams pulled off major upsets to make it to the NLCS, and now they’re competing for a shot in the Fall Classic. Here's how the experts think it will go down. •...
Two solo shots cost otherwise dominant Darvish
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish was bloodied Tuesday night, in the literal sense. Then in the figurative sense, too. Pitching with a blood stain on his pants leg above his right knee, Darvish held the Phillies to three hits over seven innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. But two of those hits cleared the Petco Park walls, the difference in the Padres’ 2-0 loss.
488 feet! Schwarber drops jaws with upper-deck Petco HR
SAN DIEGO -- For a brief moment on Tuesday night, we were all two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper: speechless. That’s because Kyle Schwarber blasted a baseball into orbit -- a Statcast-projected 488 feet, to be exact -- in the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. It was the longest homer hit at Petco Park since Statcast tracking began in 2015.
Winning ways follow Dombrowski to Phillies
The Phillies aren’t still playing if Rob Thomson didn’t become manager when he did, replacing Joe Girardi when the Phillies were 22-29. They went from being seven games under .500 to being 65-46 the rest of the way. Then they swept the Cardinals in an NL Wild Card Series before beating the Braves, defending champions of the world and 101-game winners during the regular season, in the Division Series round. It is a wonderful story -- a baseball lifer like Thomson finally getting his chance at the age of 59 and watching his team deliver the way it has.
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled off an upset on the road in the NL Wild Card Series. Both knocked off a 100-win rival in the NL Division Series, with the Phillies (87-75) eliminating the Braves (101-61) and the Padres (89-73) shocking the Dodgers (111-51).
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am Games, Machado and...
With adjustments made, Verlander ready to open ALCS
HOUSTON -- There’s no better elixir for a starting pitcher who’s had a subpar outing than to get back on the mound as soon as he can. Unfortunately for Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, he’s had seven days to dwell on his Game 1 outing in the American League Division Series against the Mariners when he gave up six runs on 10 hits while he battled his mechanics.
The key storylines for today's NLCS, ALCS games
We hope you have adjusted to the Yankees winning their American League Division Series because they have to get right back out there today. The compressed postseason -- and of course an inconveniently timed rainout -- put the decisive game of the ALDS and the first game of the AL Championship Series back-to-back, which means we get two games, two straight days. Which means we get to do this all day and all night Wednesday, too.
Domínguez avoids hype while leading Yankees prospects in AFL
No international amateur ever has signed with more fanfare than Jasson Dominguez. The Dominican outfielder elicited comparisons to some of the best athletes in baseball history -- Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout -- before the Yankees paid him a $5.1 million bonus in July 2019. He quickly earned the nickname "The Martian" because of his out-of-the-world tools. He already has played in two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games as a teenager, homering in this year's contest at Dodger Stadium.
Oh brother! Nola bros set for sibling showdown
SAN DIEGO -- It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Stacie and A.J. Nola came to a bittersweet realization while winding down from the thrill of watching their sons Aaron and Austin advance to the National League Championship Series. "One of our boys is going to be playing for...
Royals' Sikkema wraps up '22 with K-heavy AFL outing
PEORIA, Ariz. -- T.J. Sikkema knew that Tuesday’s start for Surprise would mark the culmination of his 2022 campaign. A season that saw ebbs and flows in production and brought the left-hander to the Royals organization concluded with a six-strikeout performance at Peoria Stadium in the Saguaros’ 6-2 victory.
Judge 'rises to the occasion,' belts record-setting homer
NEW YORK -- Whenever the Yankees needed him over the course of 162 games, Aaron Judge always seemed to be ready with a home run, no matter what situation the Bronx Bombers found themselves in, en route to becoming the new American League home run king with 62 long balls.
Friedman talks playoff elimination, Roberts, more
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers fans still reeling from the shock of an early postseason exit following the National League Division Series loss to the Padres aren’t alone. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman knows exactly how they feel. Since Friedman took over the front office in 2015, the Dodgers...
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
Monday's top prospect performers
Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
