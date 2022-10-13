Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings
Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s...
Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics
MILAN (AP) — Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL...
Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall waited all night to hear his name announced during the first round of the NFL draft. Thirty-two players later, he went to bed without a team. But with plenty of hard feelings. Hall eventually was the first running back drafted, by the...
Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a...
Jets activate DE Curry from IR ahead of game vs Packers
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve Saturday after he sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old signed with the Jets in March 2021, and could finally make his debut with the team Sunday at Green Bay. Curry didn’t play last season after dealing with health issues.
Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday for their first win of the season. Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav...
Konecny’s late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally...
Citing ‘urgency to win’ Capitals change up lines following 0-2 start
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals are off to a sluggish start to the 2022-23 season, dropping two games against a pair of Eastern Conference heavyweights in the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Though they entered the third period of each contest down by only one goal, a lack...
