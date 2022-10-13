ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings

Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL...
NHL
WTOP

Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall waited all night to hear his name announced during the first round of the NFL draft. Thirty-two players later, he went to bed without a team. But with plenty of hard feelings. Hall eventually was the first running back drafted, by the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#The Winnipeg Jets#Finnish#The Finnish Elite League#The Associated Press
WTOP

Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a...
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Jets activate DE Curry from IR ahead of game vs Packers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve Saturday after he sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old signed with the Jets in March 2021, and could finally make his debut with the team Sunday at Green Bay. Curry didn’t play last season after dealing with health issues.
NFL
WTOP

Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday for their first win of the season. Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Konecny’s late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy