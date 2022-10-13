ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Playground fundraiser honors late Yakima librarian

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3544Bf_0iWodRyl00

YAKIMA, Wash. — The family of a longtime Yakima school librarian who recently died of ovarian cancer is fundraising for a cause that was near and dear to her heart: the students at Garfield Elementary.

Corey Granstrand said his stepmother, Chris Reid, worked as a librarian at the elementary school for 14 years and in that time, dedicated her life to helping those in need and taking care of the students she loved working with so much.

After her passing, Granstrand wanted to honor her memory by making improvements to the school playground, including an awning to provide shade for the kids and new sports equipment for the children to use during recess.

Within just two weeks of Granstrand creating a GoFundMe, they’d raised enough money to make those improvements — more than $9,300, several thousand dollars more than their initial goal.

Granstrand said they’re working with the school to figure out how they can use the extra money to help the students, something he says his stepmother always did.

“I think the hope would be for them just to understand that there’s people who got their backs,” Granstrand said. “That they touched Chris’s life just as much as she touched their lives.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

New therapy dog to help Sunnyside students

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The newest student at Washington Elementary School in Sunnyside loves to play with toys, learn new things and play catch. He’s also the school district’s new therapy dog and a very good boy. “Sam is a year-and-a-half old and he’s an F1B Goldendoodle,” Camp Doodle Woods owner Tracy Woods said. “He’s just an easy dog.” Several teachers...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
TRI-CITIES, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Boys & Girls Clubs receive $10,000 donation for mental health programs

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Teens around Benton and Franklin Counties have more access to programs that encourage mental health and wellness. This follows a $10,000 donation from Bechtel National, Inc. to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. These programs focus on self-esteem, self-expression, peer pressure, relationships, body image and other challenges youth face in their daily lives....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
TOPPENISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
News Talk KIT

20 FUN Things to Do with Kids in Yakima Valley as a Family

List of 20 Things to Do As a Family in the Yakima Valley. Is your kid one of those who doesn't do much with you as a family unit? Do they always seem to be on their tablet or phone playing video games like Roblox and Minecraft? I can relate. In fact, every time I want to go out and do something with my 11-year-old daughter Willow, she says she'd rather stay home and watch stuff on YouTube and look at tons of TikTok videos! I realized the other day that I was in a sad predicament where my child would rather be with ELECTRONICS than spend time with me as a family. That made me sit on my bed and cry.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Need a flu shot? Click here for local clinics!

Even though it is only mid-October, health officials say they’re already seeing a rise in flu cases.  Some doctors are worried that this season could be particularly tough for younger kids who may be facing ‘normal’ exposure levels for the first time, with schools back to in-person learning, and most dropping precautions like masking and social distancing. The CDC says...
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Reid
ncwlife.com

Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Librarian#Sports Equipment#Charity
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
travelawaits.com

Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State

If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets

The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Limited flight options for Yakima to continue for now, Horizon Air president says

The demand for flights connecting the Yakima Valley to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and points beyond remains strong, but the pilots and aircraft available to provide them is limited. That was the sobering message Horizon Air President Joe Sprague delivered between craft beverages and appetizers Thursday night at an informal public...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies team up for hiring event

RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from all around the Columbia Basin teamed up for a public safety hiring event. Tri-Cities police, Sheriff’s Offices, corrections departments and more were recruiting. “It’s not necessarily hard to hire, it’s hard to find people that are willing to still do the job,” said Deputy Brett Hansen with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. “The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
WAPATO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy