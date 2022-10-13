Playground fundraiser honors late Yakima librarian

YAKIMA, Wash. — The family of a longtime Yakima school librarian who recently died of ovarian cancer is fundraising for a cause that was near and dear to her heart: the students at Garfield Elementary.

Corey Granstrand said his stepmother, Chris Reid, worked as a librarian at the elementary school for 14 years and in that time, dedicated her life to helping those in need and taking care of the students she loved working with so much.

After her passing, Granstrand wanted to honor her memory by making improvements to the school playground, including an awning to provide shade for the kids and new sports equipment for the children to use during recess.

Within just two weeks of Granstrand creating a GoFundMe, they’d raised enough money to make those improvements — more than $9,300, several thousand dollars more than their initial goal.

Granstrand said they’re working with the school to figure out how they can use the extra money to help the students, something he says his stepmother always did.

“I think the hope would be for them just to understand that there’s people who got their backs,” Granstrand said. “That they touched Chris’s life just as much as she touched their lives.”

