Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Marines storm South China Sea beach on China’s doorstep

U.S. Marines and the Philippine Marine Corps stormed a beach facing the South China Sea in a joint military drill on Friday about 150 miles east of Scarborough Shoal, a disputed chain of reefs and islands currently occupied by China. The Daily Mail reported around 300 troops participated in the...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war

BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
HEALTH
International Business Times

China Building 'Invisible' Launchers For Hypersonic Missiles Capable Of Penetrating US Missile Shield: Report

As part of its program to develop future-ready, next-generation weapons, China is reportedly developing launchers for its Dongfeng series of missiles that are capable of evading detection by satellites, radars and drones. China would be using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to make missile launchers more tactical and "invisible," Yang Biwu,...
MILITARY
CNBC

China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ebola: Uganda announces three-week lockdown and curfew in two areas

Uganda has imposed a three-week lockdown on two areas of the country affected by the spread of Ebola.President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday that the government was implementing an overnight curfew in Mubende and Kassanda, in central Uganda.Nineteen people have died, he said, since the east African nation announced the outbreak on 20 September.At least 58 cases of the viral disease have been recorded – and the number of cases and deaths could be higher.Movement in and out of the two districts will be restricted for 21 days. All transport will be stopped except for cargo trucks.Places of worship and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

The Biden administration’s sweeping new export controls aimed at cutting off China from obtaining chips used in supercomputers has caused the “complete collapse” of the Communist country’s semiconductor industry, according to one expert.“This is what annihilation looks like: China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry was reduced to zero overnight,” Lidang, CEO of Hedgehog Lab, said in a Twitter thread. Rules announced by the US Department of Commerce last week restricting “US persons” from involvement in manufacturing chips in China had led to mass resignations of American executives from Chinese firms.Lidang said this had the effect of “paralyzing Chinese manufacturing overnight”,...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

More than 5,000 Chinese military staff live on islands in the South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. New reports by China’s state-sanctioned media have revealed the extent of the population in Chinese reclaimed and controlled islands in the South China Sea. CGTN, the global arm of state television network CCTV, reported on...
MILITARY
AFP

Key moments from Xi's address to China's Communist Party Congress

President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a wide-ranging speech defending Beijing's zero-Covid approach, hailing its anti-graft efforts and reasserting its ambition to absorb Taiwan by force if necessary. But Xi on Sunday hailed the end of what he described as the "chaos" in Hong Kong, while condemning "external forces" interfering in self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
CHINA

