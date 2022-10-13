Uganda has imposed a three-week lockdown on two areas of the country affected by the spread of Ebola.President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday that the government was implementing an overnight curfew in Mubende and Kassanda, in central Uganda.Nineteen people have died, he said, since the east African nation announced the outbreak on 20 September.At least 58 cases of the viral disease have been recorded – and the number of cases and deaths could be higher.Movement in and out of the two districts will be restricted for 21 days. All transport will be stopped except for cargo trucks.Places of worship and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 38 MINUTES AGO