tonyspicks.com
Kent State Golden Flashes vs Toledo Rockets 10/15/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Kent State Golden Flashes will invade Glass Bowl to break the grid against the Rockets in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday afternoon. Kent State is 2-3 straight up, 3-2 against the spread. Offensively, the Golden Flashes are averaging 175 passing yards, 221.42 rushing yards, and 27.8 points. Defensively Kent State...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane fake field goal
The college football world was treated to quite a competitive day of action on Saturday as this weekend’s slate features five different games between top-25 teams. But it was a MAC conference matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Akron Zips that provided one of the best highlights from Saturday’s college football games.
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Ohio school canceling football season
The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program.
FNTD 2022 Week #9 highlights
It's Week 9 of Friday Night Touchdown and FOX 8 crews are ready to head to match-ups across Northeast Ohio.
Watch: Cleveland Guardians tribute projected onto Terminal Tower
After their scrappy 4-2 win over the Yankees in New York this afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians are returning to lights in the city sky.
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Golf pro Ben Curtis has kept Kent Roosevelt boys golf on course in first season as coach
KENT, Ohio – Ohio golf legend Ben Curtis is passing on his expertise to the next generation. Curtis, who defied 300-1 odds to win the Open Championship in 2003, has Kent Roosevelt’s Rough Riders ready to make a deep postseason run in his first season as head coach.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
Community stands behind Youngstown coach despite recent conviction
Randy Triplett is a coach for the Youngstown Little Bears.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Ohio woman recovering after almost losing ear in deer attack during race
Rebecca Heasley is an avid participant in 5K races with her sister, but her passion for running took an unexpected turn when she was attacked by a deer while participating in the ‘Space Race’ in Willowick.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all
GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wintry mix in the forecast? Here’s when to expect it
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The system that brought us all the rainfall last night is moving out of the region. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning:. Much colder tonight into early tomorrow morning with the chance for some patchy frost....
Coroner rules on death of man who fell from cherry picker
Robert Tincham, 65, of Youngstown, died July 18 from injuries sustained the same day from a fall as he was trimming a tree in a backyard in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue.
