Atlanta, GA

Albany Herald

Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game

ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
ALBANY, GA
Yardbarker

SportsTalkATL’s Braves 2023 Prospect Rankings: Top Five

The top five is finally here! With another strong showing in the draft and some international signings, the Braves can get right back into the middle of the pack for farm system rankings — especially if they continue to develop guys like Michael Harris & Vaughn Grissom at the rate they have been. Enough talking, let’s get to the rankings. Previous editions are listed below:
ATLANTA, GA

