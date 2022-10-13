ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searches for Algiers car burglary suspect

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7tur_0iWocmSV00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) —The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say burglarized two vehicles in an Algiers neighborhood.

Investigations revealed home surveillance camera’s caught the suspect in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive. It is not known what the person stole but was seen getting into another car driven by an unknown subject soon after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2HJt_0iWocmSV00

A description of the alleged person was not given.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact any Fourth District Detective at 504-658-6040.  Or contact Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111, Toll-Free at (877)903-7867, or (504)821-2222.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police seeking suspect in auto theft (video)

The NOPD is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the perpetrator of an auto theft that occurred on Oct. 13 in the 2600 block of Wisteria Street. At about 2:30 p.m., the man pictured above is seen on video surveillance spotting a tan 2011 Hyundai Sonata, seen above, parked in a driveway. He breaks the rear passenger window, slips inside the car and drives away in the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Algiers#Property Crime#Toll Free#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
WWL

Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City that left two women injured. According to the NOPD, the gunfire happened in the 600 block of S. Gayoso Street, shortly after 7 p.m., Wednesday night. That’s just two blocks from the Orleans Justice Center. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
fox8live.com

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm

On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
KENNER, LA
WWL

NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy