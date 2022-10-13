Former bus driver claims Lincoln Public Schools fired her because she was pregnant

Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
Sioux City Journal
15-year-old boy stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, authorities say
A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a reported stabbing Thursday in Waverly's Wayne Park. Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the park, a green space located near all of the town's schools, shortly before noon Thursday. The 14-year-old stabbed the older boy...
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
athleticbusiness.com
Woman Charged With Stealing $28K From Youth Sports Organization
A Nebraska woman has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $28,000 from two Cass County youth sports teams. According to court documents obtained by KETV, a member of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association first reported the alleged theft to police. Jill Dasher, the woman who has been charged with the...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
WOWT
Wahoo police looking for thief suspect
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
Two Florida Men in Custody following Pursuit in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) Two men are in custody following a pursuit that reached over 125 miles per hour on westbound Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault identified the suspects as 26-year-old Victory Ogiste, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and 28-year-old Xavier Najee, of Plantation, Florida.
Fremont seniors talk Social Security cost-of-living raise
Some good news for seniors on a fixed income: The Social Security Administration announced millions of beneficiaries will get a cost-of-living adjustment, the highest since the 1980's.
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
iheart.com
Pursuit in Council Bluffs leads to crash, two arrests
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Two people are arrested after a pursuit and crash on I-80 in Council Bluffs. Law enforcement says that the high speed pursuit with the Iowa State Patrol started around 7:00 Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 80 heading into Council Bluffs. Investigators say the suspect ditched the vehicle on I-80, just south of Iowa Western Community College.
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs
An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
