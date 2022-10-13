Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
thesource.com
George Floyd’s family Contemplates lawsuit after Kanye West Claimed Floyd Died of Overdose
Kanye West is in the news again. And again, it is not for his music or other artistic endeavors. During an episode of Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” Ye claimed that George Floyd died of an overdose from fentanyl as opposed to the actions of the four Minneapolis police officers who have been convicted of his murder or with their involvement in it.
Kanye West Blames George Floyd’s Death on Fentanyl, Not Police Officer’s Knee
In addition to railing against “the Jewish media,” Kanye West spent some time on Drink Champs regurgitating what he gleaned from the George Floyd “documentary” made by alt-right firebrand Candace Owens, his partner-in-White Lives Matter. Most notably, West said that fentanyl, and not being suffocated by a police officer’s knee, caused Floyd’s death. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West told Drink Champs. “They hit...
urbanbellemag.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
Complex
Ice Cube on Kanye Bringing Him Up During ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘Leave My Name Out of All the Antisemitic Talk’
Ice Cube has addressed being mentioned in the latest (and since-removed) episode of Drink Champs, saying he “didn’t put the batteries” in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s back. In a tweet shared Tuesday, Cube said he didn’t know “what Ye meant” with regards to...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Cynthia Bailey breaks her silence on Mike Hill cheating allegations, more
Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: “Real Housewife” Cynthia Bailey is addressing the rumor that Mike Hill cheated on her before their split. Ginuwine passed out after a Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong. And Christopher Meloni is embracing his newfound status as a “zaddy.” We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (3 October).
NME
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Stands With Kanye West, Says “All Lives Matter”
AB remains on the side of his business partner. Kanye West has caught a lot of flack over this past week after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his latest Yeezy fashion show. Ye wore the shirt alongside Candace Owens, and in the aftermath of all this, he defended himself by saying that BLM is a scam organization.
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
Before this New York City native turned into a Hollywood actress, producer and director ... she was just a city gal living in the Bronx and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful, bright smile!. You probably watched this cute kid play the role of an attorney...
