Volunteers needed for Light Up Night in Sewickley

Sewickley officials need some help with an upcoming holiday celebration.

Volunteers are being sought for Light Up Night, which is scheduled from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Festivities will take place along Broad Street, from Centennial Avenue to Thorn Street; and Beaver Street, from Blackburn Road to Chestnut Street.

Julie Barnes, event committee chair and council vice president, said they want to make it a Zero Waste event and need people to help with the Pennsylvania Resources Council to sort out recyclables, compostables and trash.

PRC’s Zero Waste Pennsylvania program provides waste reduction techniques to various commercial businesses, residents, institutions, and special events across the state. There will be various recycling receptacles placed throughout the area for Light Up Night.

“We’re excited,” Barnes said. “The lights are going to be spectacular this year. It’s a lot for our committee, but as the time draws near we get pumped for an exciting event.”

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities were also announced in June.

Major sponsorship levels ranged from $1,000 — “Bronze”; to $25,000 — “Presenting,” which includes naming rights to the event, signage, a logo on any print materials as well as various mentions online and more.

FNB Corp. stepped up to be the presenting sponsor.

“FNB is known for its community commitment, and contributing to the traditions and events that make our local neighborhoods unique is an important part of how we give back,” FNB Corp. president and chief executive officer Vincent J. Delie Jr. said via press release. “It is an honor to show our appreciation for Sewickley and the surrounding communities in a meaningful way, particularly at such a special time of year.”

Mayor George Shannon said he believes the festivities will be bigger and better than ever thanks to FNB’s contribution.

“Light Up Night is a special holiday event that the community has come to look forward to every year,” Shannon said. “FNB has long been committed to the event, but this year’s contribution sets a record for support. We are incredibly thankful.”

Light Up Night returned last year after a pandemic hiatus. Organizers said an estimated 10,000 people celebrated its return.

They hope to at least repeat that attendance with the help of some live entertainment including The First Baptist Church of Midland/Beaver Gospel Choir, Allegheny Brass Band, The Jaggerz, and emcee Larry Richert.

“Everybody wanted to be out enjoying the night,” Barnes said. “Planning is going really smoothly with the same committee that we had last year. We are expecting another great night. We’ll have a few new things this year, and many of the classic favorites including community events at neighboring churches and nonprofits.”

About 20 food trucks have committed to the event. Some of them will be located in the Green Street parking lot.

A portion of Walnut Street will be blocked off for pedestrian traffic.

The Tull Family Theater will host a variety of informational booths from nonprofit organizations and charities.

Barnes said a youth stage is being planned for outside the theater to showcase children performances.

A Pyrotecnico fireworks display, presented by Esmark, is expected to close out the night.

Call the borough office at 412-741-4015 or contact Susan Kaminski at susankaminski@comcast.net or 412-716-3503 for more information about the event.

More details are also expected to be posted closer to the event on the “Living Here” section of the borough’s website, sewickleyborough.org.