Chenango Valley grabs a big win in STAC Semi-Final
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Soccer team beat Maine-Endwell 7-1 in the STAC Semi-Final on Wednesday.
Maddie Hayes picked up 2 first half goals for the Warriors to get the momentum rolling.
