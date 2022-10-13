ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango, NY

Chenango Valley grabs a big win in STAC Semi-Final

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Soccer team beat Maine-Endwell 7-1 in the STAC Semi-Final on Wednesday.

Maddie Hayes picked up 2 first half goals for the Warriors to get the momentum rolling.

Watch the highlights above!

