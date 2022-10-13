Read full article on original website
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
22 WSBT
City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
22 WSBT
YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough
MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
22 WSBT
La Porte County seeking vendors for Holiday Artisan Fair
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to sell your wares at this event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save your spot.
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
swmichigandining.com
2nd Hand Smoke
Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
The Ghost Town of Osceola, Michigan: Just One Mine Shaft Remains
The ghost town of Osceola in Houghton County was/is an unincorporated community that was conglomerated with a bunch of other copper towns in the Keweenaw Peninsula. This is not to be confused with Osceola County which is just west of Clare, or Osceola Township in Livingston County. Nope - this is wayyy up in the U.P.
22 WSBT
Fatal shooting investigation in Elkhart
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday at 2:47 P.M. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, Elkhart. Dispatch were called for a shooting with injuries to that area. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver's seat...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer out for season with knee injury
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame senior linebacker and captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news Thursday afternoon. ""Bo will be out for the year. (He) sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, " Freeman...
22 WSBT
Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer
A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan.
hometownnewsnow.com
Farm Animals Die in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - Several horses belonging to children in 4-H were among the farm animals perishing in a LaPorte County pole barn fire this morning. Kankakee Township volunteer firefighters responded just after 6 AM to 2828 N. 500 East in Rolling Prairie. At least four of the five...
abc57.com
New Mexico man sentenced to over two years after incident in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A New Mexico man was sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Joshua L. Metts, 41, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to two years and six months followed by...
22 WSBT
Update: Cleveland Road reopens, boil advisory remains in place
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Cleveland Road just north of South Bend, reopened Friday afternoon after crews repaired a broken water main. The heavily traveled east-west artery had been closed since the leak began Wednesday night. A boil water advisory remains in place for about 1,500 city...
WWMTCw
Woman on trial for 2021 murder in South Haven testifies in her own defense
PAW PAW, Mich. — Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday, and the jury deciding the fate of a 24-year-old woman charged with open murder received the case. Tiah Sutton, 24, is charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
Bronson Healthcare offers $20K signing bonuses for nurses, $10K for surgical technologists
KALAMAZOO, MI — Bronson Healthcare is actively hiring nurses and surgical technologists and offering five-figure signing bonuses for qualified candidates. Surgical technologists are being offered signing bonuses of up to $10,000, while nurses are currently being offered signing bonuses of up to $20,000, according to a news release from the healthcare organization. Full- and part-time roles are available for both techs and nurses.
