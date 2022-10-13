ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough

MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

La Porte County seeking vendors for Holiday Artisan Fair

The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to sell your wares at this event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save your spot.
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
swmichigandining.com

2nd Hand Smoke

Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
MATTAWAN, MI
22 WSBT

Fatal shooting investigation in Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday at 2:47 P.M. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, Elkhart. Dispatch were called for a shooting with injuries to that area. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver's seat...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer out for season with knee injury

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame senior linebacker and captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news Thursday afternoon. ""Bo will be out for the year. (He) sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, " Freeman...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
WESTVILLE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer

A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Farm Animals Die in Barn Fire

(La Porte County, IN) - Several horses belonging to children in 4-H were among the farm animals perishing in a LaPorte County pole barn fire this morning. Kankakee Township volunteer firefighters responded just after 6 AM to 2828 N. 500 East in Rolling Prairie. At least four of the five...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Cleveland Road reopens, boil advisory remains in place

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Cleveland Road just north of South Bend, reopened Friday afternoon after crews repaired a broken water main. The heavily traveled east-west artery had been closed since the leak began Wednesday night. A boil water advisory remains in place for about 1,500 city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bronson Healthcare offers $20K signing bonuses for nurses, $10K for surgical technologists

KALAMAZOO, MI — Bronson Healthcare is actively hiring nurses and surgical technologists and offering five-figure signing bonuses for qualified candidates. Surgical technologists are being offered signing bonuses of up to $10,000, while nurses are currently being offered signing bonuses of up to $20,000, according to a news release from the healthcare organization. Full- and part-time roles are available for both techs and nurses.
BRONSON, MI

