ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta Braves Tie NLDS 1-1 with 3-0 Game 2 Win Over Philadelphia Phillies

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jX84r_0iWoaRni00

The Atlanta Braves picked up their first win of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs Wednesday night, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 in game two of the National League Division Series. The NLDS is now tied 1-1, moving to Philadelphia for game three and game four.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Atlanta Braves were able to bounce back from Tuesday's 7-6 game one loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, taking game two 3-0 at Truist Park in Atlanta Wednesday night.

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright was near-flawless through six innings, striking out six and allowing no runs on two hits and one walk. It was Wright's finest postseason performance of his young career.

After a remarkable, over-the-shoulder, sliding catch from Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson ended the top of the sixth inning, the Braves were able to put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was humming along nicely and had not allowed a run through 5.2 innings. He sat down the sixth inning's first two hitters in order. Wheeler apparently lost the handle on 96-mph fastball, hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna was in serious pain, but remained in the game.

The next batter, Dansby Swanson, was able to draw a walk, putting runners on first and second for Matt Olson. Olson hit a sharp ground ball directly at first baseman Rhys Hoskins, but Hoskins was unable to come up with the play, as the ball rolled into right field and Acuna came around to score as Swanson advanced to third base.

Austin Riley singled on a weak roller to Wheeler, loading the bases for Travis d'Arnaud. The Braves reached on a third straight groundball single as d'Arnaud was able to sneak one through the middle of the infield, scoring two runs.

Snitker opted to go to his bullpen for the remainder of the game, and A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen allowed a total of just one baserunner over the game's final three innings.

With the victory, the Braves tie the series 1-1, setting the stage for the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011, Friday night.

Game three and game four will take place at Citizens Bank Park Thursday and Friday. The series will shift back to Atlanta for game five, if necessary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Phillies eliminate Braves, advance to first NLCS since 2010

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since the 2010 season. The Phillies won the series in four games, 3-1, and ended the Braves' hopes for a World Series repeat. Philadelphia's bats were the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Former Braves player and Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he passed away Thursday in Cartersville, Ga. A cause of death was not announced. A six-time All-Star and 1979 National League Cy Young Award...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Braves-Phillies in NLDS Game 4

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. Atlanta is aiming to bounce back and tie the series once again after being dominated by Philly, 9-1, on Friday. Next,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Matt Olson
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game three of the American League Division Series Saturday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has dropped Aaron Judge out of the leadoff spot and inserted him into the number two spot. Luis Severino and Triston McKenzie will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 1-1.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#Major League Baseball#The Philadelphia Phillies
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves.  Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell.  The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS.  The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
658
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy