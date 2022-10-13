Atlanta Braves Tie NLDS 1-1 with 3-0 Game 2 Win Over Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves picked up their first win of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs Wednesday night, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 in game two of the National League Division Series. The NLDS is now tied 1-1, moving to Philadelphia for game three and game four.

The Atlanta Braves were able to bounce back from Tuesday's 7-6 game one loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, taking game two 3-0 at Truist Park in Atlanta Wednesday night.

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright was near-flawless through six innings, striking out six and allowing no runs on two hits and one walk. It was Wright's finest postseason performance of his young career.

After a remarkable, over-the-shoulder, sliding catch from Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson ended the top of the sixth inning, the Braves were able to put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was humming along nicely and had not allowed a run through 5.2 innings. He sat down the sixth inning's first two hitters in order. Wheeler apparently lost the handle on 96-mph fastball, hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna was in serious pain, but remained in the game.

The next batter, Dansby Swanson, was able to draw a walk, putting runners on first and second for Matt Olson. Olson hit a sharp ground ball directly at first baseman Rhys Hoskins, but Hoskins was unable to come up with the play, as the ball rolled into right field and Acuna came around to score as Swanson advanced to third base.

Austin Riley singled on a weak roller to Wheeler, loading the bases for Travis d'Arnaud. The Braves reached on a third straight groundball single as d'Arnaud was able to sneak one through the middle of the infield, scoring two runs.

Snitker opted to go to his bullpen for the remainder of the game, and A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen allowed a total of just one baserunner over the game's final three innings.

With the victory, the Braves tie the series 1-1, setting the stage for the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011, Friday night.

Game three and game four will take place at Citizens Bank Park Thursday and Friday. The series will shift back to Atlanta for game five, if necessary.