KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Lake leads Arizona governor's race, Kelly remains ahead in Senate race in new poll
PHOENIX - With just one month remaining until the November elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's race. According to the new data, Republican Kari Lake is now leading the governor's race by about 4 points, with Lake...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Kari Lake touts lack of political experience
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
Fronteras Desk
Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins
Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
fox10phoenix.com
Election 2022: Drama unfolds over Katie Hobbs interview
The state's Clean Elections Commission announced on Oct. 12 their decision to postpone an interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, after the PBS station in Phoenix announced an interview with Katie Hobbs. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more on reactions to KAET's decision.
Arizona’s CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that’s to vote the Republican ticket in next month’s general election. “I...
azbex.com
Special Coverage: The Prop 400E Veto and New Path to the Ballot
Gov. Doug Ducey’s July 6 veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – caught nearly everyone but the Governor, himself, by surprise. As we noted...
arizonasuntimes.com
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: Lobbyist says 'Arizona has outgrown its government'
Early ballots are hitting mailboxes around the state in advance of the 2022 general election. And the conventional wisdom is that with Election Day less than a month away, an already contentious season will be downright vicious by November. We at The Show have struggled a bit with just how...
prescottenews.com
‘You never forget’: Honoring Arizona’s veterans one flight at a time – Cronkite News
Photo: Arizona veterans gather for a group photo Wednesday at the World War II Memorial as part of their Honor Flight trip to Washington this week. (Photo by Emilee Miranda/Cronkite News) Arizona veteran James Byram Price stood at attention and stared straight ahead at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names...
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
KTAR.com
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG candidate Kris Mayes calls out state, federal governments over fentanyl crisis
PHOENIX – Kris Mayes, Arizona’s Democratic nominee for attorney general, said Friday the state and federal governments should both be doing more to combat the fentanyl crisis. “It’s killing our kids. It’s tearing our families apart. We need an attorney general who will advocate for, first of all,...
