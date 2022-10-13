Read full article on original website
Brandy Hatcher
2d ago
This is truly beautiful and kind . I thank all the farmers and people whom has helped him and his family!! We need more people in this world like those whom helped the family!!!🙏💙💛💗♥️❤️❤️
Reply
2
Betty Fitch
2d ago
This is awesome that so many people reached out to help the Sipp family harvest their crops and take care of the pigs.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
agupdate.com
First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family
While many farmers today are the sons and daughters of farmers, there are still young people joining the career and lifestyle as first-generation farmers. Derek and Garret Stewart are central Illinois brothers who had a dream since childhood to farm. Having no family farm or land to work with, it seemed like a pretty tough dream to achieve.
25newsnow.com
Discover Peoria wants you to know about this farm fresh Thanksgiving option
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner Discover Peoria wants to show you what the community has to offer when it comes to picking out your thanksgiving meals. One local farm offers fresh, never frozen, turkeys. At Red River Farms they raise a couple dozen turkey’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
25newsnow.com
House deemed a total loss after Saturday arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria house is a total loss after an arson early Saturday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of West Armstrong Avenue and North Bestor Street to reports of flames coming from the first and second story of a structure. No...
RELATED PEOPLE
wcbu.org
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Peoria County
The driver of a SUV is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Peoria County, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the driver was traveling west on U.S. Route 24 at Strube Road south of Glasford shortly after 2 a.m. when the SUV crossed over the eastbound lanes, drove into a ditch and struck a tree.
25newsnow.com
Midwest Food Bank desperately needs refrigerated trailers
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal’s Midwest Food Bank is desperate for refrigerated trailers as Thanksgiving approaches. The food bank had to turn away donation as it has no extra space to store food. Midwest Food Bank is preparing to feed thousands for Thanksgiving, but it might not be...
25newsnow.com
Way to Grow is growing into new brick and mortar location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Peoria Heights, after three years servicing clients from inside their homes, Way To Grow Pediatric Therapy is celebrating its first brick and mortar location. The organization offers a wide range of services, including speech language pathology, projects for children with Autism and group classes...
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Time change and mental health: signs and ways to combat seasonal depression
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The time is changing as of November the 6th and this can have detrimental effects on those who are not ready. Some may find this time of year beautiful while others may struggle with the intense seasonal changes. One doctor at UnityPoint says there are...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: West Town Tap
Going out to lunch is so nice now that I’m retired! No more looking at the clock and thinking, “Shit, I’ve got to get going, I only have an hour of free time till I have to go to work!”. Now I can have a long and...
25newsnow.com
Man dead after crash in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Works increasing plow routes this Winter
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More snowplows will be on Peoria roads this Winter as Peoria Public Works increases staffing levels back to normal, pre-pandemic levels. Peoria Public Works presented their 2022-2023 snow removal plan to the City Council Tuesday. It includes 21 snow plow routes, up from 17 the previous two years.
25newsnow.com
McLean County Board approves 4 solar power projects, rewards administrator with pay raise
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Board granted a special use permit for solar panels to be installed in Bloomington Township, and renewed permits for three other solar farms in the county. The board during its monthly meeting Thursday night also extended the contract of County Administrator Cassy...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
Comments / 5