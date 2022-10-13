ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanna City, IL

Comments / 5

Brandy Hatcher
2d ago

This is truly beautiful and kind . I thank all the farmers and people whom has helped him and his family!! We need more people in this world like those whom helped the family!!!🙏💙💛💗♥️❤️❤️

Reply
2
Betty Fitch
2d ago

This is awesome that so many people reached out to help the Sipp family harvest their crops and take care of the pigs.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family

While many farmers today are the sons and daughters of farmers, there are still young people joining the career and lifestyle as first-generation farmers. Derek and Garret Stewart are central Illinois brothers who had a dream since childhood to farm. Having no family farm or land to work with, it seemed like a pretty tough dream to achieve.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!

We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanna City, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
1470 WMBD

Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
PEORIA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

House deemed a total loss after Saturday arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria house is a total loss after an arson early Saturday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of West Armstrong Avenue and North Bestor Street to reports of flames coming from the first and second story of a structure. No...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Brooks
wcbu.org

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Peoria County

The driver of a SUV is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Peoria County, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the driver was traveling west on U.S. Route 24 at Strube Road south of Glasford shortly after 2 a.m. when the SUV crossed over the eastbound lanes, drove into a ditch and struck a tree.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Midwest Food Bank desperately needs refrigerated trailers

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal’s Midwest Food Bank is desperate for refrigerated trailers as Thanksgiving approaches. The food bank had to turn away donation as it has no extra space to store food. Midwest Food Bank is preparing to feed thousands for Thanksgiving, but it might not be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Way to Grow is growing into new brick and mortar location

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Peoria Heights, after three years servicing clients from inside their homes, Way To Grow Pediatric Therapy is celebrating its first brick and mortar location. The organization offers a wide range of services, including speech language pathology, projects for children with Autism and group classes...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Colorectal Cancer#Diseases#General Health#D Brooks Excavating#American
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: West Town Tap

Going out to lunch is so nice now that I’m retired! No more looking at the clock and thinking, “Shit, I’ve got to get going, I only have an hour of free time till I have to go to work!”. Now I can have a long and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man dead after crash in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
25newsnow.com

Peoria Public Works increasing plow routes this Winter

PEORIA (25 News Now) - More snowplows will be on Peoria roads this Winter as Peoria Public Works increases staffing levels back to normal, pre-pandemic levels. Peoria Public Works presented their 2022-2023 snow removal plan to the City Council Tuesday. It includes 21 snow plow routes, up from 17 the previous two years.
PEORIA, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy