THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
Why Does Weed Make Some People Paranoid?
This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Few feelings are as unpleasant as being convinced that someone is out to get you. Of the cascade of effects that cannabis can kick off, paranoia is definitely one of the least desirable. As it turns out, THC, the major intoxicating compound in cannabis, can be responsible for triggering paranoid thoughts in some individuals when they smoke weed.
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
Small Pharma, Cybin Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 9.12% at $0.12. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 2.12% at $2.89. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 6.68% at $0.19. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 6.43% at $9.46. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 6.07% at $0.22. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares...
Landlord Stigma, High Demand, Lack Of Retail Space, Obstacles Facing New Mexico's Cannabis Market
New Mexico legalized adult-use cannabis in April when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act. Two months after recreational cannabis was legalized in the state, medicinal and adult-use sales exceeded $38.5 million. Since sales launched in New Mexico, the industry has been booming and breaking records month after month.
Psyched: VC Fund Invests $50M In Psychedelics, Musk's 'Exploratory Journeys', Native American Use Of Peyote And More
Palo Santo, a venture capital fund focused on backing and building emerging psychedelic therapeutics companies, recently announced the closing of its $50 million fund. “Against the backdrop of a growing global mental health crisis, our mission is to drive clinical development and FDA approval of these much-needed therapies that we believe will become the future standard of care. We are proud to play a role in this paradigm shift and look forward to creating value for our portfolio companies, investors, and most importantly patients and their loved ones,” stated co-founder Tim Schlidt.
1,950 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Wednesday a total of 1,950.84 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,383,495, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,221.78), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
