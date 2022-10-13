Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
KETV.com
Omaha zoo pelican dies from 'highly pathogenic avian influenza'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced the death of two Pink-backed pelicans Friday night. Zoo officials said one pelican died on Thursday from "highly pathogenic avian influenza," otherwise known as HPAI, or bird flu. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized, the zoo said. The...
WOWT
Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam Street for a kitchen fire. When firefighters arrived they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished...
iheart.com
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
kelo.com
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
Omaha business owners have mixed reactions to possible minimum wage increase
If you're earning minimum wage, you could see more money in your pocket by 2026. A ballot initiative would gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by then.
KETV.com
Avian Influenza hits Henry Doorly, two pelicans die
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday evening that two pink-backed pelicans had died due to a "highly pathogenic avian influenza". Zoo officials noticed different behavior in the first pelican when it didn't eat during feeding time on Wednesday. When feeders returned Thursday morning the bird was dead.
klkntv.com
CHI Health provides update regarding ransomware attack at parent company
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health provided an update Wednesday regarding a ransomware attack at its parent company, CommonSpirit. Just last week, CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said in a press release that CommonSpirit had been dealing with “an IT issue.”. This caused some patients’ appointments to be...
KETV.com
Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library demolition underway
OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the site of the former W. Dale Clark Library. Cox Contracting is on the site, tearing down walls, windows and insulation. Costs for the demolition ended up digging deeper into the city's pockets than expected, with the final estimation coming in at $1.1 million — 58% higher than the original bid.
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
KETV.com
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
KETV.com
Incumbent Kauth hopes to hold onto her seat against MEA President Royers
OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Kathleen Kauth and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers are both hopeful they'll be representing District 31 in the state legislature come November. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Kauth to the Millard-area seat in June following the death of state Sen. Rich Pahls. "This time around...
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
kfornow.com
Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart. “It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial...
KETV.com
One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
WOWT
‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Wednesday, A 16-year-old was on her bike when she was hit by a pickup truck near Pratt street and 60th street. “I had so much adrenaline, I was in shock,” Iõné-Skye Harlan, victim involved said. Iõné says she was riding her bike...
