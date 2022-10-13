ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

knopnews2.com

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha zoo pelican dies from 'highly pathogenic avian influenza'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced the death of two Pink-backed pelicans Friday night. Zoo officials said one pelican died on Thursday from "highly pathogenic avian influenza," otherwise known as HPAI, or bird flu. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized, the zoo said. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam Street for a kitchen fire. When firefighters arrived they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband

La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
LA VISTA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Avian Influenza hits Henry Doorly, two pelicans die

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday evening that two pink-backed pelicans had died due to a "highly pathogenic avian influenza". Zoo officials noticed different behavior in the first pelican when it didn't eat during feeding time on Wednesday. When feeders returned Thursday morning the bird was dead.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

CHI Health provides update regarding ransomware attack at parent company

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health provided an update Wednesday regarding a ransomware attack at its parent company, CommonSpirit. Just last week, CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said in a press release that CommonSpirit had been dealing with “an IT issue.”. This caused some patients’ appointments to be...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library demolition underway

OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the site of the former W. Dale Clark Library. Cox Contracting is on the site, tearing down walls, windows and insulation. Costs for the demolition ended up digging deeper into the city's pockets than expected, with the final estimation coming in at $1.1 million — 58% higher than the original bid.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Incumbent Kauth hopes to hold onto her seat against MEA President Royers

OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Kathleen Kauth and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers are both hopeful they'll be representing District 31 in the state legislature come November. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Kauth to the Millard-area seat in June following the death of state Sen. Rich Pahls. "This time around...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart. “It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial...
WAVERLY, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
OMAHA, NE

