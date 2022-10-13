(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.

SARPY COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO