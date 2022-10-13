Mental health resources available for farmers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The harvest season is not only exhausting for farmers physically, but also mentally.

Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach staff have provided more than 1,500 one-on-one consultations with farmers about mental health resources since August of 2021, but local farmers said there’s still more work to be done.

John Gunderson is a farmer in Yankton. Over the years, he said he’s known farmers who have struggled with their day to day mental health.

“I’ve known people who’ve committed suicide,” he said. “I’ve seen what happens when the frustration and depression gets hard. I’ve seen lives really damaged.”

He said while there are resources available, they aren’t enough to meet the demand and there are too may farmers who choose to not seek any help at all.

“The hardest thing is convincing people to go get help,” he said. “You still get back to the stigma of mental illness and the stigma of asking for help and receiving help.”

Debbie Borg is a Siouxland farmer. She said the extreme drought in Siouxland has been frustrating, but accepting what you can’t control is part of being a farmer.

“We’ve been weather-dependent since farming began and you have to work with Mother Nature, so having faith is very important to get you through these trying times,” she said.

Amy Bloch is the executive director of Catholic Charities, a group that provides mental health services to adults and children.

Bloch said irritability, a lack of sleep, and mood changes can all be signs of mental health problems and it’s up to family members to ask the difficult questions.

“Ask the individual how they are doing,” Bloch said. “Are they having signs of depression? Are they having feelings of wanting to kill themselves? Which can be a hard question to ask, but it’s a really important question to ask and to be that direct.”

Bloch said farmers’ suicide rates are one and a half times higher compared to people working in other industries. The state of Iowa offers a hotline for farmers to reach out for stress assistance.

The services are available at any time by calling 800-447-1985 or by clicking here .

