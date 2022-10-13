ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Planned burn underway in Santa Ynez Valley

By Tony Almanza
 6 days ago
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.- Officials say they planned this fire to burn out some dry areas near Los Olivos.

Santa Barbara County Fire is going to burn 1,600 acres between Tims Road and Midland School this week in the Santa Ynez Valley.

They are burning small plots of land that are being controlled systematically.

“The area around that area where the homes and ranches are safe from future wildfires. Because what will come back is it'll be newer, greener vegetation that will take about five to ten years before it becomes any type of threat for a future wildfire," said Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer.

When new vegetation grows it will be less flammable and reduce the threat of wildfire. These prescribed fires will be going on in until Saturday.

