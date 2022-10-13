Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
A Mother’s Nightmare As Twin Newborn Girls are Diagnosed with Eye Cancer Just Three Days Apart: How They Made It Through
Maryann Oakley from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was overjoyed when she delivered two healthy twin girls back in December 2017. Then they were both diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer. Battling cancer together, the twins, now age 4, luckily made it through. But just last March, sadly Eve’s cancer...
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
survivornet.com
Mom Notices Strange ‘White Shadow’ In Her Toddler Son’s Eye: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Was Caught In The Nick Of Time
Tina Newman from Herefod, England noticed a white shadow in her two-year-old son’s eye just a few days before Christmas last year. Thankfully, she took him right to the hospital. Thanks to his mom’s fast action, little Kaiden-Lee was able to avoid chemotherapy, but had to have his eye...
‘She’s our child’: Moore couple struggles to bring adopted daughter home
Imagine thinking you've finalized the adoption of your child abroad, and then learning you can't take them home.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Hero Honeymooners Rescue Sleeping Babies from Burning Nursery in Spain: 'Instinct Took Over'
Rhode Island couple David Squillante and Doran Smith were honeymooning in Barcelona last month when they helped save over a dozen babies from a fire A Rhode Island couple went from honeymooners to heroes in a matter of minutes after helping save over a dozen babies from a burning nursery in Spain. David Squillante and Doran Smith, both 38, were visiting Barcelona in September when they came upon the nursery fire, according to The Boston Globe. The Bristol couple quickly jumped into action after seeing a group of women...
Brother, do you love me? The cry for help that sparked a care-home rescue mission
They were just five words, separated by four tiny full stops and four spaces: “brother. do. you. love. me.” But when, in November 2020, that text from Reuben Coe, who was alone in his room in a care home in Dorset, arrived on the phone of his brother Manni in Andalusia there was little else he could do. Manni had to get him out.
Upworthy
Mom sets up hair salon inside hospital to pamper parents of NICU babies: 'Unreal blessing to us'
It is stressful for parents if their newborn child ends up in NICU. They are scared and exhausted and at times find themselves struggling to cope. A mom, who is also a salon owner, is doing her part to care for parents who may be going through a hard time. Sarah Pulley, a former NICU mom, knows the place by heart, according to TODAY. A few years ago, her daughter Amelia was born prematurely and spent four months in the neonatal intensive care units of two different Indianapolis hospitals. Recalling her own experience in the NICU, Pulley said, "You completely lose all sense of yourself when you have a baby in the NICU." Speaking of the (then) Ronald McDonald House in Riley Children's Health children's hospital, Pulley said, "We’re very familiar with those walls."
A NICU nurse was so loving to their baby, the parents asked her to be godmother
She needed to be in his life.
Mom names newborn twins Emma, Julia: special link to nurses
At Rose Medical Center twin girls made a quick entry into the world. Amid the joy of bringing two newborns into the world, the family enjoyed a special connection to the labor and delivery nurses. While in labor, mom Lauren Meehan mentioned that she loved the names Emma and Julia. At that moment, everyone in the room broke out in laughter. The two delivery nurses in the room were named Emma and Julia. That's when mom decided the names were meant to be. Mom and babies are doing fine and they received great care from the staff at Rose Medical Center.
Families and communities of Creeslough tragedy are ‘lost in a fog of grief’
The families and communities impacted by the Creeslough explosion are “lost in a fog of grief” and painful sadness, the funeral of 14-year-old Leona Harper has been told.The teenager, who had been in the service station to buy ice-cream, was one of the 10 people killed in the blast in Co Donegal.Mourners at her funeral heard how her parents, Hugh and Donna, talked of their daughter as a “gem” that shone brightly.Her funeral took place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal.Earlier on Thursday, mother-of-four Martina Martin was also laid to rest, with Fr John Joe Duffy saying the...
Creeslough victim was ‘full of love, kindness and compassion’, funeral told
A man killed in the Creeslough explosion was full of love, kindness and compassion, his funeral has been told.Father John Joe Duffy told the service at St Michael’s Church in the Co Donegal village that Martin McGill, 49, had the “most beautiful soul”.Mr McGill, who was originally from Scotland and an avid Celtic fan, was the second of 10 victims of Friday’s tragedy to be laid to rest on Tuesday.A lone piper led the funeral cortege to the church.Fr John Joe Duffy welcomed mourners at the start of the service and offered sympathy to Mr McGill’s mother Mary and to...
You Need to See How This 14-Person TikTok Family Keeps Their Garage Organized
Watch: Necessary Realness: Hailey Bieber, The Wades & Morgan Takes on TikTok. Need help keeping your family organized? Allow the Doughertys, a family of 14, to offer some advice. Alicia Dougherty—who shares 12 kids, lovingly referred to as the "Dougherty Dozen," with her husband Josh Dougherty—recently gave fans a tour...
Upworthy
Man reunites with former teacher with dementia at care home, gives him back the gift of music
Teachers are an essential part of all of our lives. They impart wisdom and teach us to believe in ourselves. The life lessons they provide come in handy throughout our lives. A senior care home general manager was recently reunited with his teacher and gave him the ultimate gift to try to repay for his teachings. When David Brown, 83, moved into the care facility for which Neil Gandecha, 40, serves as general manager in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, they met again, reports The Independent.
romper.com
The Difference Between The PICU & The NICU
No one wants their baby or child to need any type of intensive care, that goes without saying. But, sometimes it’s inevitable, and the places where they can get the best care are either the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Many hospitals have both a NICU and a PICU. Here, with the help Dr. Harvey Karp, pediatrician and founder of Happiest Baby (you may have read one of his books) we’ll break down the differences between the NICU and the PICU.
