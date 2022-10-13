ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Quadruple murder suspect's hands tested for gunshot residue the night of the murders

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 9mm handgun pulled from the pond behind a crime scene in West Chester was at the center of testimony Thursday in court. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder. He's accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58 on April 28, 2019.
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement cracks down on reckless driving

CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 840 lives have been lost due to pedestrian-related crashes since 2017. Now, agencies around the state have launched a special enforcement operation to make sure people are safe on the roadways. What You Need To Know. Since 2017,...
Fox 19

OSHP, ODOT partner to raise awareness for National Move Over Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation teamed up ahead of National Move Over Day to bring awareness to the law surrounding it. The Move Over law, which is designed to protect the lives of everyone working or using roadways, requires all...
dayton.com

How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list

The odds of seeing ghosts in some Southwest Ohio cities are actually pretty high compared to other areas of the state, according to one data collection company. BetOhio.com ranks Springfield as No. 1 for its number of reported sightings and the percentage chance of seeing ghosts. That’s following by the...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
Travel Maven

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
