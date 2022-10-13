Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fox 19
Possible murder weapon focus of West Chester quadruple murder trial
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The gun found near a quadruple murder scene took center stage Thursday in the trial of Gurpreet Singh, who is accused of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in West Chester in April 2019. Andrew McClelland, a forensic firearm...
WLWT 5
Quadruple murder suspect's hands tested for gunshot residue the night of the murders
HAMILTON, Ohio — A 9mm handgun pulled from the pond behind a crime scene in West Chester was at the center of testimony Thursday in court. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder. He's accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58 on April 28, 2019.
Suspect in deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35 is in jail; Victim’s mom forgives, wants justice
RIVERSIDE — UPDATED @ 7 p.m.: The mother of the woman Jamar Hayes is accused of killing on Mother’s Day when he shot her as she rode in a car on U.S. 35 said she forgives him but wants him to be held accountable for what he’s accused of doing.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement cracks down on reckless driving
CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 840 lives have been lost due to pedestrian-related crashes since 2017. Now, agencies around the state have launched a special enforcement operation to make sure people are safe on the roadways. What You Need To Know. Since 2017,...
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
County revisits landfill rules after Rumpke lawsuit
Hamilton County Commissioners will consider a new set of local rules for the operation of landfills, sparking a new round of controversy over the Bond Road landfill in Whitewater Township.
Fox 19
OSHP, ODOT partner to raise awareness for National Move Over Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation teamed up ahead of National Move Over Day to bring awareness to the law surrounding it. The Move Over law, which is designed to protect the lives of everyone working or using roadways, requires all...
dayton.com
How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list
The odds of seeing ghosts in some Southwest Ohio cities are actually pretty high compared to other areas of the state, according to one data collection company. BetOhio.com ranks Springfield as No. 1 for its number of reported sightings and the percentage chance of seeing ghosts. That’s following by the...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
WLFI.com
GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
