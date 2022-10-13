Read full article on original website
WNYT
The Salvation Army is in need of donations
With the rise in the cost of living and the limited availability of options at local food banks, the Salvation Army is seeing an increase in people who are coming in asking for help. Salvation Army officials say this time last year, within the span of a couple months, they...
WNYT
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
WNYT
Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs
A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
WNYT
Zeldin in Albany to discuss recent violence
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, stopped at Paesan’s Pizza in Albany on Friday. The visit came just one week after Police Chief Eric Hawkins teamed up with the owner to deliver pizzas in an effort to turn things around after recent violence in the area.
WNYT
Firefighters: Cause of Troy fire may never be known
A man who was living there told NewsChannel 13 earlier this week that the fire started when his wife plugged a cell phone to charge, and it exploded. NewsChannel 13 has been checking with the fire department all week. Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the official cause is undetermined. He...
WNYT
Schenectady woman seeing success with stylish business
Jasenya McCauley will tell you she was that student at Schenectady High who was known as having their very own sense of fashion. She later went on to college, and was interested in a few subjects, but fashion prevailed. She worked in retail once she got out of college. A...
WNYT
Washington County barn fire under investigation
A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
WNYT
Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
WNYT
Halfmoon barbecue spot moving to new home
Rollin’ Smoke Barbecue will soon have a new home. It’s moving into the old Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe on Route 9. The owner says the restaurant has outgrown its current spot in Halfmoon, which it’s called home since 2019. You’ll still be able to enjoy brisket,...
WNYT
Northway in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham is will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Rd. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north...
WNYT
No arrest made in 2019 homicide, family wants justice
A local family wants closure. It’s been three years since their loved one was murdered here in Albany and still no arrest has been made. Kenneth Love Jr. was the baby of his immediate family. His two older sisters describe him as a sweetheart with a flair for fashion, and says he loved to make people laugh.
WNYT
Queensbury moves closer to retail marijuana sales
Queensbury is one-step closer to retail marijuana sales. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star report the town board met about cannabis regulations. The meeting reviewed a proposed law that would allow for adult use recreational marijuana retailers and on-site consumption places. The town’s senior planner says Queensbury is...
WNYT
Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns
A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
WNYT
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
WNYT
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
WNYT
Hochul signs legislation to help ease student debt
Gov. Hochul has signed legislation that removes a 22% borrower’s fee for students who owe debt. The fee was added on top of the total debt due. Hochul says as the federal government works to lessen the burden on student loan borrowers, it is important that New York follows suit.
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
WNYT
As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won’t debate Martin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. “I’m most focused on being the governor right now,” the Republican told reporters this week, a response he’s repeated throughout the months when asked about the race.
WNYT
Man charged in mass harm threat at Saratoga High School
A man is facing charges for allegedly making a threat of mass harm stemming from a complaint from earlier this month at a Saratoga High School. State police say an administrator from Northville High School reported to troopers a man threatened to inflict or cause injury to them while he was at the school last Tuesday.
WNYT
Republicans hope for a ‘new’ Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
