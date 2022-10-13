ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Larch Corrections Center in SW Wash. evacuated by fast-growing Nakia Creek Fire

The Nakia Creek Fire wildfire near Camas doubled in size Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity, prompting the evacuation of the Larch Corrections Center. Fire officials said more favorable conditions are helping crews contain the roughly 1,560-acre fire on Monday. Late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

12-year-old Vernonia boy found safe after going missing overnight

VERNONIA, Ore. — Deputies and firefighters found a 12-year-old boy who was reported as missing Monday night from his home in Vernonia, Oregon. The Columbia and Washington county sheriff’s offices joined the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection in searching overnight for the boy. Shortly before 9 a.m., they said...
VERNONIA, OR
KATU.com

Camas fire evacuation shelter open as Nakia Creek Fire grows

CASCADES — Red Cross is opening a fire evacuation shelter in Camas, Wash. due to the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County. The shelter is located at the Camas Church at 2204 NE Birch St., Camas, Wash. Red Cross says in the event of an evacuation you should :
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school

TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Smoke settles over metro area and shuts down school activities

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the best views of Portland's skyline atop the Marquam Bridge was swallowed up by smoke Tuesday morning. A heavy haze settled over the city as late-season wildfires burned around the region. The smoke forced schools to cancel events and keep kids indoors. Battle Ground...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SEI Purple Mile Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness

It's a local organization helping under-served youth realize their full potential. But you may not know Self Enhancement, Inc., also offers anti-domestic and sexual violence services. Chrischelle West, domestic violence advocate and Tresa Berry, youth sex-trafficking advocate, joined us to share more. You're invited to take part in SEI's Purple...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fish & Wildlife: Rare Western bumblebee hive found in Central Oregon Cascades

PORTLAND, Ore. — Last week, biologists with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Columbia Pacific Northwest excavated the subterranean nest of an imperiled bumblebee species. When biologists were walking through an alpine meadow in the central Oregon Cascade Range, they noticed the tell-tale flight pattern of a bumblebee that stopped and hovered before diving to the surface.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Questions remain over Wheeler's unsanctioned camping proposal

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler said he'll announce new proposals to address homelessness in Portland this week. This follows a report from our news partners at Willamette Week saying the mayor plans to ban unsanctioned camping and open three new homeless campuses. Sophie Peel is a City Hall...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Aesthetic Medicine: LipoLift

Look ten years younger and 20 pounds lighter! Aesthetic Medicine’s Jerry Darm, MD, joined us along with his patient Tia, to share how a LipoLift can help you look better without the downtime and expense of painful plastic surgery. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in Lake...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy