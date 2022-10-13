Read full article on original website
Pyrotechnics possibly used near where Nakia Creek Fire began, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released new information today about the vehicle of interest they're looking for in connection to the Nakia Creek Fire. Cell phone video was released yesterday of what is believed to be a white or light-colored Subaru, along with two women...
Larch Corrections Center in SW Wash. evacuated by fast-growing Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire wildfire near Camas doubled in size Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity, prompting the evacuation of the Larch Corrections Center. Fire officials said more favorable conditions are helping crews contain the roughly 1,560-acre fire on Monday. Late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of...
Portland Police identify homicide victim related to September 30 stabbing in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the victim related to a stabbing in Old Town on September 30. Police say 40-year-old Anthony Hartley was stabbed to death. Officials were called to West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. When police and paramedics arrived, they found...
12-year-old Vernonia boy found safe after going missing overnight
VERNONIA, Ore. — Deputies and firefighters found a 12-year-old boy who was reported as missing Monday night from his home in Vernonia, Oregon. The Columbia and Washington county sheriff’s offices joined the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection in searching overnight for the boy. Shortly before 9 a.m., they said...
Camas fire evacuation shelter open as Nakia Creek Fire grows
CASCADES — Red Cross is opening a fire evacuation shelter in Camas, Wash. due to the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County. The shelter is located at the Camas Church at 2204 NE Birch St., Camas, Wash. Red Cross says in the event of an evacuation you should :
At least one student shot, another possibly shot, outside Jefferson High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — One student was shot and another injured Tuesday in a shooting outside Jefferson High School in North Portland. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m., soon after classes were let out for the day. A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and then a lot of yelling...
Starbucks to close Kearney Plaza location in Northwest Portland due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starbucks has confirmed to KATU News that it will be closing its store at Kearney Plaza, located at the corner of Northwest Lovejoy Street and Northwest 11th Avenue. In a press statement from the coffee giant, Starbucks says “when efforts aren’t enough to ensure the safety...
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
Man accused of chasing people with a knife in Portland appears in court
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday, a man appeared in court after being accused of chasing people in downtown Portland on Friday. Jeremy Rieck, 45, was released from the hospital Saturday after being shot by an officer and taken to jail. Last Friday, he was booked into the Multnomah County...
Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school
TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
Man dead, woman seriously hurt in NE Portland stabbing; suspect facing murder charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after reports of a stabbing early Monday morning in Portland’s Hollywood District. Reports came in at about 12:35 a.m. Monday for a stabbing near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Weidler Street. First responders...
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley awarded Oregon State Police Medal of Valor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sheriff of Columbia County, Brian Pixley, was awarded the Oregon State Police Medal of Valor last Wednesday. Sheriff Pixley was involved in a shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect from Gresham earlier this year. Sheriff Pixley and Oregon State Trooper Sergeant Chad Drew opened...
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
Smoke settles over metro area and shuts down school activities
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the best views of Portland's skyline atop the Marquam Bridge was swallowed up by smoke Tuesday morning. A heavy haze settled over the city as late-season wildfires burned around the region. The smoke forced schools to cancel events and keep kids indoors. Battle Ground...
SEI Purple Mile Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness
It's a local organization helping under-served youth realize their full potential. But you may not know Self Enhancement, Inc., also offers anti-domestic and sexual violence services. Chrischelle West, domestic violence advocate and Tresa Berry, youth sex-trafficking advocate, joined us to share more. You're invited to take part in SEI's Purple...
Fish & Wildlife: Rare Western bumblebee hive found in Central Oregon Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last week, biologists with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Columbia Pacific Northwest excavated the subterranean nest of an imperiled bumblebee species. When biologists were walking through an alpine meadow in the central Oregon Cascade Range, they noticed the tell-tale flight pattern of a bumblebee that stopped and hovered before diving to the surface.
Questions remain over Wheeler's unsanctioned camping proposal
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler said he'll announce new proposals to address homelessness in Portland this week. This follows a report from our news partners at Willamette Week saying the mayor plans to ban unsanctioned camping and open three new homeless campuses. Sophie Peel is a City Hall...
Aesthetic Medicine: LipoLift
Look ten years younger and 20 pounds lighter! Aesthetic Medicine’s Jerry Darm, MD, joined us along with his patient Tia, to share how a LipoLift can help you look better without the downtime and expense of painful plastic surgery. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in Lake...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin campaigns for Drazan in tight Oregon race for governor
AURORA, Ore. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned with Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan at a rally with hundreds of supporters in Aurora on Tuesday. With just three weeks left to Election Day, Drazan is hoping to become the state’s first Republican governor in four decades.
Here's where Oregon governor candidates diverge on addressing homeless crisis
SALEM, Ore. — Two of Oregon's candidates for governor held news conferences addressing the homelessness issue. This comes just days after a letter was sent to lawmakers by 25 Oregon mayors asking leaders to help their cities deal with the crisis. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson held a roundtable with...
