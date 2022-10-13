Read full article on original website
Volleyball Drops Match Against Nebraska Wesleyan 3-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their match against Nebraska Wesleyan University this evening 3-0. It was a tough outing for the Mountaineers this evening as they were defeated by Nebraska Wesleyan in just three sets. Leading the offense for Schreiner was senior, Kayla Lofland, and sophomore, Taylor Braxton, who both finished with a team high 6 kills. Also with a strong performance was freshman, Xera Monterosa, who finished with a team high 26 assists.
Women’s Soccer Defeats University of Dallas 1-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against the University of Dallas this afternoon 1-0. It was an intense back and forth match out on the Mountaineer Soccer Field this afternoon as the Mountaineers battled with the Crusaders from the University of Dallas. With...
Women’s Golf Finishes 6th at Alamo City Classic
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this past weekend to compete in the Alamo City Classic, hosted by Trinity University. After to rounds of play, the Mountaineers finished in 6th place with a total team score of 679. The top individual finisher...
