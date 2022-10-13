ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102

Percentages: FG .420, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Irving 4-8, Durant 3-5, Mills 2-6, O'Neale 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Watanabe 1-2, Morris 1-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Durant 3, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 5, Durant 4, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving, O'Neale, Sharpe). Steals: 10 (O'Neale...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 137, Boston 134

Percentages: FG .440, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 19-54, .352 (White 5-6, Horford 3-7, J.Brown 3-8, Tatum 3-10, Williams 2-6, Ju.Jackson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Hauser 1-7, Brogdon 0-1, Pritchard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Horford). Turnovers: 19 (J.Brown 5, Smart 4, Williams 4, Tatum...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89

Percentages: FG .379, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-45, .222 (Wright 3-6, Barton 3-7, Dotson 1-1, Todd 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Beal 1-6, Goodwin 0-1, Gibson 0-3, Davis 0-4, Morris 0-5, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (Gafford 5, Kuzma 3, Wright 2, Dotson, Morris, Todd). Turnovers:...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Brooklyn#Durant Sharpe#Irving 2
Bakersfield Californian

Houston 122, Indiana 114

Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Transactions

ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
BASKETBALL
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2

Toronto012—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 1 (Giroux, Sanderson), 9:09 (pp). Penalties_Marner, TOR (Holding), 8:22. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Jarnkrok, Muzzin), 19:43. Penalties_Stutzle, OTT (Hooking), 7:28; Kampf, TOR (Holding), 15:02. Third Period_3, Toronto, Nylander 2 (Matthews, Tavares), 13:24 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Giroux 1 (DeBrincat, Chabot), 14:49. 5, Toronto, Holl...
NHL
Bakersfield Californian

Washington 3, Montreal 1

Washington030—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 11:05. Second Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Xhekaj, Caufield), 2:01. 2, Washington, Sheary 2 (Jensen, van Riemsdyk), 9:02. 3, Washington, Mantha 2 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 11:43. 4, Washington, Oshie 1 (Ovechkin, Strome), 15:20 (pp). Penalties_Sheary, WSH (Tripping), 6:46; Hoffman, MTL (Slashing), 14:06; Xhekaj, MTL (Slashing), 16:03.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy