Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Transactions

ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
BASKETBALL
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
DETROIT, MI
State
Minnesota State
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL
Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Penalties_Petry, PIT (Tripping), 3:47; Killorn, TB (Slashing), 4:47. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 7:35; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89

WASHINGTON (89) Barton 3-7 0-2 9, Kuzma 3-12 1-2 7, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Beal 6-13 3-5 16, Morris 4-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-6 2-3 6, Gill 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-14 5-6 20, Todd 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 33-87 13-20 89.
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). RBIs_Freeman 2 (3), Smith (2), Nola (2), Kim (1), Soto (1), Cronenworth 2 (5). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Houston 122, Indiana 114

Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Condors open 25th season Saturday

It started with a semi-pro team on the stage at the then Civic auditorium, morphed into a fledgling pro West Coast Hockey League team named the Fog the next year and then, with the building of what is now Mechanics Bank Arena, the Bakersfield Condors were born. Saturday night, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Baltimore Orioles
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102

Percentages: FG .420, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Irving 4-8, Durant 3-5, Mills 2-6, O'Neale 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Watanabe 1-2, Morris 1-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Durant 3, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 5, Durant 4, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving, O'Neale, Sharpe). Steals: 10 (O'Neale...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 137, Boston 134

Percentages: FG .440, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 19-54, .352 (White 5-6, Horford 3-7, J.Brown 3-8, Tatum 3-10, Williams 2-6, Ju.Jackson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Hauser 1-7, Brogdon 0-1, Pritchard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Horford). Turnovers: 19 (J.Brown 5, Smart 4, Williams 4, Tatum...
NBA

