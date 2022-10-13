Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Transactions
ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB・
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Predictions
The Ravens will beat the New York Giants in Week 6, according to almost all of the predictions. Here's the Roundup.
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL・
Three Big Questions for the Wizards for This Season
Does Porzingis still have potential? Can Beal win in Washington? Here are the factors that will define Washington’s year.
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Penalties_Petry, PIT (Tripping), 3:47; Killorn, TB (Slashing), 4:47. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 7:35; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89
WASHINGTON (89) Barton 3-7 0-2 9, Kuzma 3-12 1-2 7, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Beal 6-13 3-5 16, Morris 4-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-6 2-3 6, Gill 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-14 5-6 20, Todd 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 33-87 13-20 89.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). RBIs_Freeman 2 (3), Smith (2), Nola (2), Kim (1), Soto (1), Cronenworth 2 (5). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5...
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
Bakersfield Californian
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
Bakersfield Californian
Condors open 25th season Saturday
It started with a semi-pro team on the stage at the then Civic auditorium, morphed into a fledgling pro West Coast Hockey League team named the Fog the next year and then, with the building of what is now Mechanics Bank Arena, the Bakersfield Condors were born. Saturday night, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .420, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Irving 4-8, Durant 3-5, Mills 2-6, O'Neale 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Watanabe 1-2, Morris 1-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Durant 3, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 5, Durant 4, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving, O'Neale, Sharpe). Steals: 10 (O'Neale...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 137, Boston 134
Percentages: FG .440, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 19-54, .352 (White 5-6, Horford 3-7, J.Brown 3-8, Tatum 3-10, Williams 2-6, Ju.Jackson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Hauser 1-7, Brogdon 0-1, Pritchard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Horford). Turnovers: 19 (J.Brown 5, Smart 4, Williams 4, Tatum...
Comments / 0