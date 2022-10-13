Read full article on original website
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Coulee Christian School seeking funding for new building, expansion
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A community school is looking to expand. Jennifer McKinney’s parents created Coulee Christian school 40 years ago to provide a Christian faith-based school option for their kids. It has only grown since then– it already moved once from downtown La Crosse to its current spot in West Salem. McKinney, whose kids now attend Coulee Christian, said...
Marsh trail in La Crosse closing for a week due to bridge repairs
The Grand Crossing Trail in the marsh will close for a week starting Monday for repairs to the bridge located in the center of the trail.
Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
wizmnews.com
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
wizmnews.com
Viterbo president Trietley is inaugurated after a year on the job
Viterbo University of La Crosse officially welcomes a new president, even though that leader has headed the college for over a year now. Rick Trietley was inaugurated as Viterbo’s 10th president on Friday at the campus Fine Arts Center. “I am in awe as I stand before you in...
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
Former Lewiston Woman Sentenced For Deadly Xmas Eve Hit and Run
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Lewiston woman has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and five years probation for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2019. Court records indicate 38-year-old Brittany Robb, who now lives in Houston, will serve her jail sentence over the...
wizmnews.com
Jail time at the holidays is part of the sentence for a 2019 fatal road accident in Houston County
A deadly traffic accident at Christmas-time three years ago leads to jail time for a woman from Houston County. This week, a judge in Caledonia withheld a prison sentence for Brittany Robb, who pled guilty to causing a hit-and-run crash in 2019 that killed 48-year-old Kerrie Hauser of Hokah. Robb...
wizmnews.com
HorseSense Fall Harvest Festival fundraiser returns this weekend to Coon Valley
HorseSense has its 5th annual Fall Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the farm in Coon Valley (map). This family-friendly event will gather supporters for an afternoon of fall-themed festivities to raise funds for HorseSense’s therapeutic horseback riding program. HorseSense executive director, Samantha Hall,...
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
wizmnews.com
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Gow, College Democratic president comment on hate speech written by College Republicans, shared to social media
A day after the chair of UW-La Crosse College Republicans resigned over racist, anti-Semitic messages written in chalk on campus and shared — then deleted — on social media, both the chancellor and the UW-L Democratic president have come out with statements. Grace Florence, the UW-L College Democratic...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
KAAL-TV
Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
Chair of UWL College Republicans resigns over anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Chair of UW-La Crosse’s College Republicans is resigning over anti-Semitic chalkings on campus. A tweet from the College Democrats on Wednesday shows four statements chalked on sidewalks. One of the statements reads “Kanye Is Right Def-con III.” The statement refers to a tweet that got rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account locked. West’s tweet says...
wizmnews.com
Making debates more like game shows, with Central teacher Havlicek
Long-time Central High School Spanish teacher John Havlicek in the WIZM studio on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
