ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.

ALMA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO