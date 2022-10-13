ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coulee Christian School seeking funding for new building, expansion

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A community school is looking to expand. Jennifer McKinney’s parents created Coulee Christian school 40 years ago to provide a Christian faith-based school option for their kids. It has only grown since then– it already moved once from downtown La Crosse to its current spot in West Salem. McKinney, whose kids now attend Coulee Christian, said...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight

NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Viterbo president Trietley is inaugurated after a year on the job

Viterbo University of La Crosse officially welcomes a new president, even though that leader has headed the college for over a year now. Rick Trietley was inaugurated as Viterbo’s 10th president on Friday at the campus Fine Arts Center. “I am in awe as I stand before you in...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
ALMA, WI
KAAL-TV

Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Chair of UWL College Republicans resigns over anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Chair of UW-La Crosse’s College Republicans is resigning over anti-Semitic chalkings on campus. A tweet from the College Democrats on Wednesday shows four statements chalked on sidewalks. One of the statements reads “Kanye Is Right Def-con III.” The statement refers to a tweet that got rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account locked. West’s tweet says...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Making debates more like game shows, with Central teacher Havlicek

Long-time Central High School Spanish teacher John Havlicek in the WIZM studio on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
KFIL Radio

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI

