Read full article on original website
Related
Three Big Questions for the Pelicans This Season
Will Zion Williamson stay healthy? Can Herb Jones be the X-factor? Here are the factors that will define the Pelicans this year.
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 137, Boston 134
Percentages: FG .440, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 19-54, .352 (White 5-6, Horford 3-7, J.Brown 3-8, Tatum 3-10, Williams 2-6, Ju.Jackson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Hauser 1-7, Brogdon 0-1, Pritchard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Horford). Turnovers: 19 (J.Brown 5, Smart 4, Williams 4, Tatum...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .420, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Irving 4-8, Durant 3-5, Mills 2-6, O'Neale 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Watanabe 1-2, Morris 1-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Durant 3, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 5, Durant 4, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving, O'Neale, Sharpe). Steals: 10 (O'Neale...
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89
Percentages: FG .379, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-45, .222 (Wright 3-6, Barton 3-7, Dotson 1-1, Todd 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Beal 1-6, Goodwin 0-1, Gibson 0-3, Davis 0-4, Morris 0-5, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (Gafford 5, Kuzma 3, Wright 2, Dotson, Morris, Todd). Turnovers:...
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Transactions
ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB・
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Penalties_Petry, PIT (Tripping), 3:47; Killorn, TB (Slashing), 4:47. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 7:35; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry...
Bakersfield Californian
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
Comments / 0