Football: South Border ready for revenge in first round of playoffs

The South Border Mustangs are back in the playoffs for the second straight year after missing the postseason six times in a row.

This program feels like they’ve established an expectation for winning. The Mustangs are in the same spot as last year, hosting a first-round playoff game, but after getting beat out in that match-up last season they’re hoping to get a little revenge. Tt starts with a Hettinger-Scranton team that they’ve already beaten earlier this year.

“We had a good year last year, but what we felt after round one kind of really left a sour taste in our mouth and I think we had a lot of guys come back this year where it’s like let’s get through the regular season,” Mustangs’ head coach Evan Mellmer said. “We had goals of winning the region title, came up a little short on that obviously, but we’re right where we expected to be now. Now the seasons kind of just getting started for us.”

The Mustangs and Nighthawks have their rematch at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Wishek.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.