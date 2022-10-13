ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Football: South Border ready for revenge in first round of playoffs

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsdQl_0iWoVeHo00

The South Border Mustangs are back in the playoffs for the second straight year after missing the postseason six times in a row.

This program feels like they’ve established an expectation for winning. The Mustangs are in the same spot as last year, hosting a first-round playoff game, but after getting beat out in that match-up last season they’re hoping to get a little revenge. Tt starts with a Hettinger-Scranton team that they’ve already beaten earlier this year.

“We had a good year last year, but what we felt after round one kind of really left a sour taste in our mouth and I think we had a lot of guys come back this year where it’s like let’s get through the regular season,” Mustangs’ head coach Evan Mellmer said. “We had goals of winning the region title, came up a little short on that obviously, but we’re right where we expected to be now. Now the seasons kind of just getting started for us.”

The Mustangs and Nighthawks have their rematch at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Wishek.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Football: Surrey set to host MLS in first round of 9B Playoffs

This weekend marks the start of playoff football across the state, with the Surrey Mustangs heading to the postseason a the sixth straight season, lead by a first year head coach. Hosting a first round playoff game this year didn’t come easy for the 4-3 Surrey Mustangs, who implemented a new offense this summer under […]
SURREY, ND
KX News

Friday Night Frenzy: Week 8

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 8 and playoff football has begun for the 9B class! We’re nearing the end of the season, giving us plenty of important games that you’ll want to see this week. 11AA Scheduled Games/Scores: St. Mary’s 13 Legacy 42 FINAL #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 42 Bismarck 0 FINAL Century 30 […]
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The South Border Mustangs#Hettinger Scranton#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues

UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile

KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
KENMARE, ND
KX News

Woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault in Elder Abuse case in Barnes County

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A jury deliberation has found Gracious Weah guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment causing permanent impairment after she injured a resident of Sheyenne Care Center in Barnes County during routine care. During the trial, evidence was able to show that Weah, a certified nurse’s aide, performed an improper lift of […]
KX News

Names released in fatal Williams County crash

WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The names of the two passengers involved in a crash on October 14 approximately 17 miles west of Williston have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). According to the NDHP, the accident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m. on October 14. A Belcourt couple, Elmer and Theresa Parisien […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy