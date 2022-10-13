Chair of UWL College Republicans resigns over anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Chair of UW-La Crosse’s College Republicans is resigning over anti-Semitic chalkings on campus.

A tweet from the College Democrats on Wednesday shows four statements chalked on sidewalks.

One of the statements reads “Kanye Is Right Def-con III.”

The statement refers to a tweet that got rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account locked .

West’s tweet says he was going to go “death con three ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Other chalkings by the College Republicans refer to vaccines, gender and sexuality, and gun violence in Chicago.

Because of the chalkings, Megan Pauley says she’s resigning immediately as the chair of the College Republicans.

In her statement posted to social media, she says she’s “disgusted and appalled to see the actions some of our members took and then posted to social media.”

She says anti-Semitism and hate speech has no place in the College Republicans.

News 8 Now spoke to Anthony Chergosky by phone Wednesday night.

Chergosky is the academic advisor for both the College Republicans and the College Democrats.

Chergosky says the College Republicans posted pictures of the chalkings on the group’s Instagram page.

That post has since been taken down.

Another post is now up on the page condemning anti-Semitism.

News 8 Now reached out to the now-former Chair Megan Pauley but has not yet heard back.

As for Chergosky, his reaction on Twitter reads that Pauley was correct to object and take a stand against the post.

He also says the social media post and anti-Semitic chalkings are unacceptable.

Chergosky’s position as their faculty advisor is now contingent on whether the remaining members of the College Republicans apologize for the statements.

