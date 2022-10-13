Read full article on original website
Related
E-E NFL analysis: A glance at most dramatic matchups, state of league
There’s a couple of super NFL matchups — and possible conference championship game previews — with Buffalo (4-1) at Kansas City (4-1), 3:25 p.m. Sunday; and Dallas (4-1) at Philadelphia (5-0), 7:20 p.m., Sunday. No need for superfluous hype about the magnitude of these showdowns. But, I’m intrigued by a few other matchups. They...
NFL・
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL・
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB・
Bakersfield Californian
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2
Columbus200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 1 (Danforth, Jenner), 2:21. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 1 (Sergachev, Namestnikov), 14:08 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Fleury, Killorn), 15:21. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 1 (Gudbranson, Johnson), 15:55. 5, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Perry, Hedman), 18:55. Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Interference), 10:02; Danforth, CBJ (Holding), 12:56.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith (1). Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Wilson (Freeman). WP_Wilson. Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Chris Segal.
How Matthew Dellavedova, Chima Moneke, KZ Okpala survived final cuts with Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings chose to keep Matthew Dellavedova, Chima Moneke and KZ Okpala after two weeks of intense competition in training camp.
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Transactions
ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Penalties_Petry, PIT (Tripping), 3:47; Killorn, TB (Slashing), 4:47. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 7:35; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
Bakersfield Californian
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 137, Boston 134
BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
Comments / 0