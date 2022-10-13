ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-E NFL analysis: A glance at most dramatic matchups, state of league

There’s a couple of super NFL matchups — and possible conference championship game previews — with Buffalo (4-1) at Kansas City (4-1), 3:25 p.m. Sunday; and Dallas (4-1) at Philadelphia (5-0), 7:20 p.m., Sunday. No need for superfluous hype about the magnitude of these showdowns. But, I’m intrigued by a few other matchups. They...
NFL
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB
Bakersfield Californian

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Columbus200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 1 (Danforth, Jenner), 2:21. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 1 (Sergachev, Namestnikov), 14:08 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Fleury, Killorn), 15:21. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 1 (Gudbranson, Johnson), 15:55. 5, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Perry, Hedman), 18:55. Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Interference), 10:02; Danforth, CBJ (Holding), 12:56.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Colorado State
Bakersfield Californian

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith (1). Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Wilson (Freeman). WP_Wilson. Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Chris Segal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Transactions

ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
BASKETBALL
Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Penalties_Petry, PIT (Tripping), 3:47; Killorn, TB (Slashing), 4:47. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 7:35; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 137, Boston 134

BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
BOSTON, MA

