Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB・
Bakersfield Californian
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). RBIs_Freeman 2 (3), Smith (2), Nola (2), Kim (1), Soto (1), Cronenworth 2 (5). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5...
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102
BROOKLYN (112) Durant 7-17 3-4 20, O'Neale 4-9 1-1 11, Claxton 3-3 2-2 8, Irving 8-17 6-8 26, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, K.Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Morris 2-9 2-2 7, Watanabe 1-2 1-2 4, Sharpe 5-9 5-5 15, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Thomas 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 37-88 24-28 112.
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 137, Boston 134
BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL・
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Transactions
ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89
WASHINGTON (89) Barton 3-7 0-2 9, Kuzma 3-12 1-2 7, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Beal 6-13 3-5 16, Morris 4-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-6 2-3 6, Gill 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-14 5-6 20, Todd 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 33-87 13-20 89.
NBA・
Bakersfield Californian
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2
Columbus200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 1 (Danforth, Jenner), 2:21. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 1 (Sergachev, Namestnikov), 14:08 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Fleury, Killorn), 15:21. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 1 (Gudbranson, Johnson), 15:55. 5, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Perry, Hedman), 18:55. Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Interference), 10:02; Danforth, CBJ (Holding), 12:56.
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Penalties_Petry, PIT (Tripping), 3:47; Killorn, TB (Slashing), 4:47. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 7:35; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry...
Bakersfield Californian
Washington 3, Montreal 1
Washington030—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 11:05. Second Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Xhekaj, Caufield), 2:01. 2, Washington, Sheary 2 (Jensen, van Riemsdyk), 9:02. 3, Washington, Mantha 2 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 11:43. 4, Washington, Oshie 1 (Ovechkin, Strome), 15:20 (pp). Penalties_Sheary, WSH (Tripping), 6:46; Hoffman, MTL (Slashing), 14:06; Xhekaj, MTL (Slashing), 16:03.
Sunday 7: To Mac or not to Mac, that is the Patriots’ question
After missing two games to a high ankle sprain, Patriots’ QB Mac Jones traveled to Cleveland with the team for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Now New England must decide if Jones is healthy enough to return to game action.
NFL・
Three Big Questions for the Wizards for This Season
Does Porzingis still have potential? Can Beal win in Washington? Here are the factors that will define Washington’s year.
