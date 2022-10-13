ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Saturday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). RBIs_Freeman 2 (3), Smith (2), Nola (2), Kim (1), Soto (1), Cronenworth 2 (5). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
DETROIT, MI
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102

BROOKLYN (112) Durant 7-17 3-4 20, O'Neale 4-9 1-1 11, Claxton 3-3 2-2 8, Irving 8-17 6-8 26, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, K.Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Morris 2-9 2-2 7, Watanabe 1-2 1-2 4, Sharpe 5-9 5-5 15, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Thomas 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 37-88 24-28 112.
BROOKLYN, NY
Toronto 137, Boston 134

BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
BOSTON, MA
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL
Saturday's Transactions

ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
BASKETBALL
N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89

WASHINGTON (89) Barton 3-7 0-2 9, Kuzma 3-12 1-2 7, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Beal 6-13 3-5 16, Morris 4-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-6 2-3 6, Gill 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-14 5-6 20, Todd 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 33-87 13-20 89.
NBA
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Columbus200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 1 (Danforth, Jenner), 2:21. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 1 (Sergachev, Namestnikov), 14:08 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Fleury, Killorn), 15:21. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 1 (Gudbranson, Johnson), 15:55. 5, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Perry, Hedman), 18:55. Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Interference), 10:02; Danforth, CBJ (Holding), 12:56.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Penalties_Petry, PIT (Tripping), 3:47; Killorn, TB (Slashing), 4:47. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 7:35; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington 3, Montreal 1

Washington030—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 11:05. Second Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Xhekaj, Caufield), 2:01. 2, Washington, Sheary 2 (Jensen, van Riemsdyk), 9:02. 3, Washington, Mantha 2 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 11:43. 4, Washington, Oshie 1 (Ovechkin, Strome), 15:20 (pp). Penalties_Sheary, WSH (Tripping), 6:46; Hoffman, MTL (Slashing), 14:06; Xhekaj, MTL (Slashing), 16:03.
WASHINGTON, DC
Community Policy