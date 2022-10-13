Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New Orleans Italian Muffuletta Sandwich Remains A Classic, This Traditional Recipe Can't Be BeatFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Orleans, LA
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Related
Three Big Questions for the Pelicans This Season
Will Zion Williamson stay healthy? Can Herb Jones be the X-factor? Here are the factors that will define the Pelicans this year.
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 137, Boston 134
BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
NBA・
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Transactions
ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89
Percentages: FG .379, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-45, .222 (Wright 3-6, Barton 3-7, Dotson 1-1, Todd 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Beal 1-6, Goodwin 0-1, Gibson 0-3, Davis 0-4, Morris 0-5, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (Gafford 5, Kuzma 3, Wright 2, Dotson, Morris, Todd). Turnovers:...
NBA・
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102
BROOKLYN (112) Durant 7-17 3-4 20, O'Neale 4-9 1-1 11, Claxton 3-3 2-2 8, Irving 8-17 6-8 26, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, K.Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Morris 2-9 2-2 7, Watanabe 1-2 1-2 4, Sharpe 5-9 5-5 15, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Thomas 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 37-88 24-28 112.
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
Bakersfield Californian
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). RBIs_Freeman 2 (3), Smith (2), Nola (2), Kim (1), Soto (1), Cronenworth 2 (5). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5...
Bakersfield Californian
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2
Columbus200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 1 (Danforth, Jenner), 2:21. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 1 (Sergachev, Namestnikov), 14:08 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Fleury, Killorn), 15:21. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 1 (Gudbranson, Johnson), 15:55. 5, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Perry, Hedman), 18:55. Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Interference), 10:02; Danforth, CBJ (Holding), 12:56.
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL・
Tom Brady Fined for Grady Jarrett Kick; Stephen A. Smith 'Ashamed' of Falcons at Bucs Controversy
In the end, the NFL is admitting it screwed up, in a sense, as Bucs QB Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett.
Comments / 0