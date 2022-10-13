ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 137, Boston 134

BOSTON (134) J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Houston 122, Indiana 114

Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Transactions

ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Jared Rhoden of waivers from Portland. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Eric Demers and Marial Shayok and F Jake Layman. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Chris Chiozza and F RaiQuan Gray. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Theo Maledon to a two-way contract....
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Graham, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89

Percentages: FG .379, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-45, .222 (Wright 3-6, Barton 3-7, Dotson 1-1, Todd 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Beal 1-6, Goodwin 0-1, Gibson 0-3, Davis 0-4, Morris 0-5, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (Gafford 5, Kuzma 3, Wright 2, Dotson, Morris, Todd). Turnovers:...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102

BROOKLYN (112) Durant 7-17 3-4 20, O'Neale 4-9 1-1 11, Claxton 3-3 2-2 8, Irving 8-17 6-8 26, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, K.Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Morris 2-9 2-2 7, Watanabe 1-2 1-2 4, Sharpe 5-9 5-5 15, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Thomas 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 37-88 24-28 112.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Detroit003—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Hooking), 5:28; Hronek, DET (Interference), 14:24; Anderson, MTL (Interference), 17:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 2:36; Suzuki, MTL (Tripping), 16:27. Third Period_1, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Sundqvist, Rasmussen), 2:33. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Larkin, Copp), 18:59 (en). 3, Detroit, Maatta 1 (Rasmussen, Sundqvist), 19:12 (en)....
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). RBIs_Freeman 2 (3), Smith (2), Nola (2), Kim (1), Soto (1), Cronenworth 2 (5). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Columbus200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 1 (Danforth, Jenner), 2:21. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 1 (Sergachev, Namestnikov), 14:08 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Fleury, Killorn), 15:21. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 1 (Gudbranson, Johnson), 15:55. 5, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Perry, Hedman), 18:55. Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Interference), 10:02; Danforth, CBJ (Holding), 12:56.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy