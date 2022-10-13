Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and FBI continue their search efforts to recover 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body. Quinton was reported missing on Oct. 5 and on Oct. 12, police and FBI confirmed they believed he was deceased and his mother, Leilani Simon, was the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
wtoc.com
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and FBI gave an update on Quinton Simon Thursday. Quinton has been missing since Oct. 5. Police said Wednesday they believe Quinton is deceased and they have named his mother Leilani Simon as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.
wtoc.com
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Kain
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big dogs can be just as friendly and playful as little dogs. You just have to be ready for one. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society For Greater Savannah. She brought Kain in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
wtoc.com
Walkways and roadways reopen on Broughton Street after gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: Savannah Fire has cleared and opened Broughton Street walkways and roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Savannah Fire has blocked off a section of downtown Savannah due to a gas leak. The closure is from Bull Street to Broughton Street, Broughton Street to Whitaker...
wtoc.com
Tybee community celebrating the island’s 135th Birthday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a special day for Tybee as the community celebrates the island’s 135th birthday!. Everyone was invited out to Memorial Park to enjoy cupcakes and activities to celebrate the wonderful things that Tybee has accomplished in its 135 years. Tybee was incorporated on...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s first Peace Pole ready for dedication
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In today’s day and age there’s plenty of things that can divide us. But one local group is making an effort to unite our community in the pursuit of something we all could use more of, peace. “I really feel enough people focus on...
wtoc.com
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Actor Shemar Moore discusses show S.W.A.T.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Actor Shemar Moore spoke with our Sam Bauman ahead of tonight’s episode of S.W.A.T. on CBS. Moore plays Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr. S.W.A.T. airs Friday nights on WTOC at 8 p.m.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is. A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics. Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space...
wtoc.com
Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend. Katheryn Owens, of...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. addresses primary election errors
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - State and local election officials were met with a string of questions yesterday from state representatives at a meeting in Beaufort County. All of these questions were regarding a mistake made during the primary election back in June. ”Approximately 70 voters have been given a...
wtoc.com
2022 Effingham County Fair is underway
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The 78th Effingham County Fair is officially underway!. People from all over the Coastal Empire make the trip every year for rides, food and nine days of family fun. You got until next Saturday to join in on the fun. Admission is $5 dollars for...
wtoc.com
“Iron Family” documentary premieres Friday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A documentary by a Savannah State University literature professor will be shown for the first time in Savannah tonight. It’s the story of a young woman with Down Syndrome, who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey and every summer for the past six years has written and performed a different play bringing those three themes together in her home town of Iron River, Michigan.
wtoc.com
Coalition to Rename Calhoun Square gathers ahead of city council vote
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coalition to Rename Calhoun Square has been at the forefront working to change the name of Calhoun Square for years. Later this month the group will finally see it on Savannah City Council’s agenda for a vote. Friday, members of the coalition gathered in...
