Minneapolis, MN

'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
Adam Uren

Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder.

Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County.

Authorities say she is "likely to be living in the St. Cloud area."

The shooting happened during a "verbal argument" outside 1907 Colfax Ave. S., according to police.

"Erica Shameka Roberts is to be considered armed and dangerous," the appeal says. "Anyone who knows the location of Erica Shameka Roberts or sees her should not approach her but immediately call 911."

Roberts is 5-foot tall and weighs around 125 lbs.

Anyone with information can provide tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Js Travelers
3d ago

It won't be long before they find her.She has to come out sometime. She can only hide in a closet so long.

Guest
3d ago

They have absolutely no self control whatsoever!

Steve
2d ago

Sounds like a typical Minneapolis resident these days

